Earnings rising: Racine County led U.S. in one-year percentage increase

RACINE COUNTY — To find where in the nation average earnings are rising fastest, one has to look no farther than Racine County.
In December, this county led all metropolitan areas in the country in its one-year rise in average weekly earnings, at 34.0%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Each month the BLS gathers and reports that statistical measure, among a wealth of others. And in the 12 months from December 2018 to this past December, Racine County led the entire country in average weekly earnings growth. During that span, this county’s average soared from $772.21 to $1,034.59.
Only Bloomsburg-Berwick, Pa., at 30.7% and Decatur, Ala., at 30.6% were even in the same statistical neighborhood as Racine County for average weekly earnings increases. Next came Wenatchee, Wash., at 22.1%, the country’s only other metro area above 20%.
Among other Wisconsin metro areas, average weekly earnings changes ranged from Wausau’s 6.9% decline to Eau Claire’s 10.7% climb.
The obvious question about Racine County’s meteoric increase is: Why?
Steady increase
Norm Cloutier, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, economics professor emeritus, said the December-to-December BLS data (the most recent available) actually “undersells what has been happening to weekly earnings. Average weekly earnings of all employees in Racine County have increased for 12 consecutive months.”
The rise in earnings comes during a time when the employment picture has actually gotten worse, with higher jobless rates than the last half of 2018.
But, Cloutier pointed out, “The earnings data capture the pay of people who actually have earnings. If someone becomes unemployed and their earnings go to zero, that $0 is not averaged into the overall weekly earnings average.”
He also said, “Once we start getting down to the county level, individual changes at the firm level can have a large impact. They may represent a part of a trend or they may be transitory and represent something idiosyncratic to a particular firm.”
Tom McDonald, a senior economist with the BLS Economic Analysis and Information Department in Chicago, made a similar point. If a large employer made a large payout to its employees, as bonuses or via profit sharing, that could skew average earnings higher.
“So, these things happen,” he said.
The average can also be yanked upward by one extremely wealthy person, McDonald said. The average of one community in northern Illinois shot through the ceiling, he said, when a famous professional athlete who lived there scored a huge contract.
More hours, more per hour
Nicholas Jolly, an associate economics professor in Marquette University’s College of Business Administration, uncovered BLS numbers that tell exactly how Racine County got to a 34.0% average weekly earnings increase.
You have free articles remaining.
In December 2018, the average number of hours worked in this county was 33.4 per week, Jolly said. By last December, the number had grown to 35.7 hours, a 6.9% increase.
Even weightier, Jolly said, was the jump in average hourly earnings which stood at $23.12 per hour in December 2018. By last December, the hourly average had ballooned to $28.98, a 25.3% increase.
Jolly also noted that 2018’s weekly earnings numbers were below those of 2017. “It could have been a slightly anomalous year,” he said.
However, he added, even looking back two years to December 2017, this December’s weekly average earnings were about $210 greater.
Reactions
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said he thinks at least two things explain the improved earnings numbers.
“We’ve had enormous growth,” he said, including infrastructure projects such as the widening of Interstate 94 and sewer and water construction.
Delagrave also credits workforce training efforts, most notably Uplift 900.
That is a Racine County program launched in May 2018 to attempt to close the gap between the City of Racine’s unemployment rate — nearly always worst in the state — and the state’s overall jobless rate.
The program aims to remove barriers that prevent people from finding employment or better employment, including such things as mental illness, drug and alcohol addiction, past incarceration or lacking sufficient child care.
Delagrave said some of those who have benefited from Uplift 900 may be earning $16 to $18 an hour now instead of perhaps $10 to $11 previously.
“It’s good news for our county and, in particular, for those who had barriers to employment in the past,” Delagrave said about the average earnings number.
Matt Montemurro, president of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC), proclaimed himself “a little amazed” by the BLS numbers. He guessed that they may partly result from the various local job-training programs.
Also, he said, “With the economy doing well, companies are paying a little bit more, and you couple that with the training.”
Bryan Albrecht, president and CEO of Gateway Technical College, said Gateway staffers are also seeing rising incomes in their annual graduate surveys, primarily in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers as well as architecture and health sciences.
In health sciences, he said, Gateway is seeing its graduates start at about $41,000 per year, and in STEM, it’s not uncommon to start at $47,000 to $49,000.
“We continue to see an uptick,” he said.
Marquette’s Jolly did caution that in the coming months, the December 2019 average weekly earnings number could be revised upward or downward. But for now, Racine County holds a unique and enviable nationwide distinction.