Dr. Kanwar Singh was a pioneer in eye care

RACINE — He had to overcome prejudices against Sikhs, was a pioneer in the eye care field and impersonated Elvis and performed Beatles songs on the side.
Dr. Kanwar Singh, founder of the Eye Centers of Racine and Kenosha, died Monday. He was 77.
The Wind Point resident came from India to the United States in the 1960s, did his ophthalmology residency at Washington University in St. Louis and came to Racine in 1972, said his son Dr. Paul Singh, now owner of the Eye Centers.
Paul explained that Wisconsin was then one of just two U.S. states that would allow a Sikh to practice eye care. His father chose Racine because it was closer to Chicago’s Sikh community.
Paul said his father also had to prove that his beard and turban were hygienic before he could practice medicine.
In Racine, Kanwar joined Dr. Bob Lehner Sr.’s practice. In 1982 he opened the Eye Center of Racine, now at the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus; and in the early 1990s added the Eye Center of Kenosha, now at 9916 75th St. (Highway 50 east the Aurora Kenosha Medical Center campus).
The elder Singh continually sought out newer and better eye-care methods and technology, his son said. He was the first in Wisconsin to put a lens implant in an eye during cataract surgery.
To some other eye doctors, “that was blasphemy,” Paul said, “and they tried to get his license taken away. He had to defend himself and the science behind it.” In fact, he said, St. Mary’s Hospital, as it was then known, revoked Singh’s license to perform that surgery.
That was only one of the elder Singh’s Wisconsin firsts, his son said. He was the first to do radial keratotomy, a predecessor to LASIK surgery. Before Singh would perform it on others, however, he went to San Diego to have it done on himself.
Paul said his father was also the first to perform LASIK vision correction itself and only one in the Racine-Kenosha area to purchase the laser machine for that surgery. Patients saved money by having it done at the office instead of a hospital, Paul pointed out.
His father was also the first in Wisconsin to do eye floater treatments, Paul said.
You have free articles remaining.
Goal was excellence
Paul said that when he joined his father’s practice, he noticed how strict he was with everyone in the office. “He said our goal, our duty, was to do our best for our patients,” he said.
Outside the office, however, Kanwar could be entertaining, Paul said. In India, he would sing Beatles songs and impersonate Elvis Presley. In Racine, Kanwar continued to pull out his Elvis persona for the Cardiac Capers fundraisers, with a special fondness for the songs “Teddy Bear” and “All Shook Up.”
Kanwar considered music something that all people could share, Paul said. Once, for the Cardiac Capers, he even brought the rest of his family on stage as the von Singh Family, a play on the von Trapp Family Singers of “Sound of Music” fame, to perform “Edelweiss.”
One of Kanwar’s proudest moments was when he became a naturalized United States citizen, Paul said.
“He loved Racine,” Paul said. “They became true Wisconsinites. He even made me a cheesehead that fit over my turban.”
Memorial services
A visitation is scheduled from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Purath Strand Funeral Home, 3915 Douglas Ave., followed by memorial and funeral services from 2-4 p.m.
Final prayers and cremation services following the memorial service will be private and for family only.
A Sikh religious ceremony is scheduled to take place from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek.