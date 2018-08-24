RACINE — Downtown is losing a prominent Main Street retailer, Seebeck’s Gallery, 402 Main St.
Its last day of business will be Saturday, Sept. 1.
Owners Jon and Vicky Seebeck announced the imminent closing via a Facebook post on Thursday. They did not say why the store is closing but wrote: “We are so proud of our beautiful storefront in Downtown Racine, but after 4 1/2 years, we are very emotional to announce that we will be closing the Racine location. You will still be able to experience Seebecks’ unique array of artistic products, Pandora Jewelry and expert custom framing at the Pleasant Prairie store.”
The post continued: “We will miss being a part of the wonderful Downtown Racine business community! We are offering deep discounts on all products in the Racine store now.
“We look forward to serving you from Pleasant Prairie which has been our primary location for 28 years. Feel free to shop a selection of online products at www.seebeckgallery.com. Racine Seebecks gift cards are redeemable in Pleasant Prairie.
“With much appreciation, Jon & Vicki Seebeck.”
The gallery and gift shop opened in early March 2014 in a newly renovated space owned by Johnson Redevelopment Corp., SC Johnson’s real estate arm. In addition to carrying art and other merchandise, Seebeck’s does custom framing.
“As an anchor store in Downtown Racine, having Seebeck’s close is a big loss for us,” Downtown Racine Corp. Executive Director Kelly Kruse said Friday.
“However, with the renewed interest in Downtown business development, I truly believe this prime location and beautiful building will be filled quickly with a new retailer.”
Downtown Racine is not the place. They should've known. Might as well have moved into the mall. Another sinking ship.
That’s an anchor store? Must be a small boat.
Maybe they can walk out under the arch!!
