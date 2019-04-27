RACINE — Downtown Main Street will be getting a second men’s apparel shop to be called 2 Swift Suits.
Eric Dogans of Racine has signed a lease for 411 Main St., where he opens to be able to open his store about mid-June, after a build-out. Dogans has been selling men’s suits online for eight years, at his website www.2swiftsuits.com.
“I started online to keep my inventory and overhead low,” he said. But now, he’d rather have merchandise on hand to offer customers, as well as giving them the ability to try on clothing.
Dogans said his store will also offer alterations. Eventually he wants to have a full- or part-time tailor on site.
The name 2 Swift Suits, Dogans explained, comes from the nickname “2 Swift” that he was given when he worked as a delivery driver for UPS. The average number of items most drivers deliver per hour was 17 to 18. “I was doing twice that; I was doing 35-plus,” he said.
Although 2 Swift Suits will also carry some women’s clothing, Dogans said, for at least the first year he will focus on men’s apparel, which will comprise about 85 to 90 percent of the merchandise.
He said his shop will offer at least five to seven brands of suits, three or four brands of shirts and three or four brands of ties. After about the first month in business, Dogans said, he will add shoes in at least three or four brands.
He will also continue to sell online.
His wife, Mary, will assist in the business by doing the advertising and social media.
Custom suits available
His store will be the second men’s suit and clothing store in Main Street’s 400 block along with R&D Executive, 424 Main St., which opened a few years ago in that location. Dogans said he thinks it will be an advantage to have R&D right there.
“I just want to bring another men’s store and give men more options,” he said.
Dogans’ store will also be next door to Plush Clothing, the women’s plus-size shop coming soon to 409 Main St.
He said his suits will be mid- to high end, priced from about $189 to $400, and “maybe sometimes at $425.”
He will also offer custom suits — with the customer picking the fabric, lining and style — starting at about $600. They will be produced by a company in Taiwan and will usually take about eight to 10 weeks.
“I’m trying to get that down to four to six weeks,” Dogans added.
He plans to be open Tuesday through Saturday.
