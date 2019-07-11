RACINE — If you’re proud of Racine and want to show it, a new shop at Main and Fourth streets has the apparel to let you proclaim it.
Root City, which occupies the front half of Studio 21 at 345 Main St., is a part-time retail endeavor by Dee Hutch and Willy Reynoso, both of Racine. Although they sell some accessories such as mugs, Root City mostly carries Racine-theme T-shirts, tank tops, hats, shorts, hoodies and sneakers.
“The premise of us having the business,” Hutch said, “is to create shirts that create hometown pride in our city. We saw a void in that; nobody was really making things.”
“There’s been Racine shirts in the past,” he continued, “but I didn’t see anybody making a lot of things that really encapsulate what it’s like to be here — to have different colors and different themes, different aspects of the city.”
“We make everything ourselves.” Hutch, 30, a tattoo artist at Black Hand Tattoo, 406 Main St. He and Reynoso, 35, a stay-at-home dad, collaborated on most of their designs, and Reynoso screen-prints the clothing in his basement.
Hutch said his art career started when he was 14 or 15 and he began doing airbrushing, as his father did. “It was always T-shirts,” he said, and air-brushing them was his first high school job. That skill led him into painting, doing mixed media, murals and tattoos.
Reynoso said he got into T-shirt making because he collected sneakers and liked shirts that matched them. Eventually, he got enough money for the screen-printing equipment and started making shirts for himself as a hobby.
“Little by little, people were asking me who made them … and I started making shirts for other people,” Reynoso said. “So that’s how I came up with my brand, just from that.”
New character on the way
Root City currently carries about 10 different designs. But soon, another will be coming along: a cartoon character that Hutch created called Kris P. Kringle. Besides putting him on clothing, Hutch is working on a coloring and games book based on him.
At Root City, T-shirts and tank tops for $25, hoodies for $40 and hats for $20. Currently, the shop is open noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information call Hutch at 262-994-8168 or Reynoso at 262-880-3133.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.