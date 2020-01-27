Downtown Sheraton, convention center recast; new plan builds at north end of Festival Park

Gatehouse might start construction, an expected 14- to 16-month process, by Nov. 1 and would hope to open in spring 2022.

Public investment

The plan is based on an elaborate funding plan which requires $21 million of public investment — but without creating any property tax burden on city or county taxpayers, according to the budgetary impact analysis by City Administrator Jim Palenick (and reviewed by Mayor Cory Mason).

In part, the plan would use $21.92 million in 20-year general obligation bonds. At 3.5% interest, the principal and interest would total $1,525,526 per year.

The city would capture $10.5 million in tax increments from Tax Increment District No. 9, also called “the Downtown TID,” from 2022-36 to help cover city debt service on the convention center.

The financing plan would use $200,000 per year, or $3 million in total from 2019-33, of intergovernmental revenue to help cover debt service on the bonds.

The financing plan would also create the new Tax Increment District No. 24 that would provide a 12-year, 95% rebate to Gatehouse, a rebate that could give the developer approximately $3.2 million during that time, according to one example.