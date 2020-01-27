Downtown Sheraton, convention center recast; new plan builds at north end of Festival Park

RACINE — A Dallas developer and city officials have reshuffled a previous plan to build a hotel and added convention center space and devised a new, $48 million private-public plan that would change the face of the Festival Hall area.
The new plan, announced in Mayor Cory Mason's office Monday morning, is similar to one announced last June by city officials and the developer, Gatehouse. That plan, also for $48 million, would have created the long-sought Downtown convention center by expanding Festival Hall’s rentable space to about 27,000 square feet, with a six-story, 174-room Sheraton Hotel above the new space.
However, that plan was to build the new convention center and hotel in the parking lot directly south of Festival Hall, and the plan tripped on the fact that that area was originally lake bed. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources did not like the idea of private development there.
The new plan reorganizes the pieces and takes on even greater scope. The main components:
- A 171-room, full-service, branded (likely a Sheraton) hotel with 107 lake view rooms near the southeast corner of Lake Avenue and the causeway on part of the current Festival Park grounds;
- A rooftop restaurant and observation deck/bar atop the hotel. The observation deck would be available to the public 360 days per year;
- A separate but connected convention center with 34,950 square feet of new construction and renovation of Festival Hall’s existing 17,825 square feet of space. The hotel and convention center would be built on just more than 1 acre of current Festival Hall grounds and managed as one integrated facility by the entity owned by Gatehouse called Racine Hotel Convention Center LLC. The hotel would be subject to property taxes and room taxes.
- A second, 0.62-acre hotel site for phase two, sitting along the causeway just east of the first hotel. That parcel would be sold to Gatehouse for $1.
Gatehouse might start construction, an expected 14- to 16-month process, by Nov. 1 and would hope to open in spring 2022.
Public investment
The plan is based on an elaborate funding plan which requires $21 million of public investment — but without creating any property tax burden on city or county taxpayers, according to the budgetary impact analysis by City Administrator Jim Palenick (and reviewed by Mayor Cory Mason).
In part, the plan would use $21.92 million in 20-year general obligation bonds. At 3.5% interest, the principal and interest would total $1,525,526 per year.
The city would capture $10.5 million in tax increments from Tax Increment District No. 9, also called “the Downtown TID,” from 2022-36 to help cover city debt service on the convention center.
The financing plan would use $200,000 per year, or $3 million in total from 2019-33, of intergovernmental revenue to help cover debt service on the bonds.
The financing plan would also create the new Tax Increment District No. 24 that would provide a 12-year, 95% rebate to Gatehouse, a rebate that could give the developer approximately $3.2 million during that time, according to one example.
All room taxes produced by the hotel, and 50% of the room taxes from the second hotel, for a 20-year period would partially pay the debt service.
And Gatehouse would pay the city $279,000 per year for the right to operate the convention center.
The proposal requires City Council approval and first goes to the Racine Finance and Personnel Committee on Monday, Jan. 27, at 5 p.m. Mason said the development agreement should go to the City Council for adoption on Feb. 4.
The Journal Times will update this story.