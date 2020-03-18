Downtown's Sheepish under new ownership

Same core products

Since opening in January 2001, Sheepish has sold herbs, essential oils, crystals, teas, cultural items, incense, natural bath and body products and much more.

“We were really happy that Mel was interested in preserving the basic mix of the store,” Merrill said.

Over the years, Merrill said, he and Huber, who added online sales through Amazon and their own online store in 2002, have sent about 35,000 orders by mail to 30 countries and every state.

They had originally intended to keep Sheepish only for 10 years, but it ended up at 19-plus.

“We opened the store for a real reason: to save the community and help people stay on a road to healing and health,” Merrill said.

And an extraordinary thing happened the same year they opened the store. The day after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, he said, “The store was completely full of people looking for consolation. We served about 500 cups of tea that day.

“And we said, ‘Ah, we got it right.’ … Because where else could you go? That was the purpose of the store, and we fulfilled it. That’s what we kept doing.”

A few adjustments