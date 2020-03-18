Downtown's Sheepish under new ownership

RACINE — The dreams told them to keep it open.
Nineteen years after Steve Merrill and Anne Huber opened Sheepish, their alternative health care store in Downtown Racine, they were ready to walk away — whether the shop survived or not.
Their options, said Merrill, a Marquette University mathematics professor emeritus, were have a big sale and say goodbye to their customers, or find a buyer.
Meanwhile, Melissa Kirkeby, a nine-year employee at Sheepish, 326 Main St., was mulling the idea of taking it over.
“We have a very large community presence; the business does,” she said. “… We had a very large outreach of people saying, ‘We don’t know what we’d do without you.’ It pulled at my heartstrings, and this is my passion.”
Kirkeby spoke to her husband, Eric, about the idea of buying the business. “I felt it would be something we’d regret if we didn’t look into it further,” she said.
“A few weeks later, he’d had a dream.” In that dream, they said, Eric saw Melissa running Sheepish. “He woke up, and he said, ‘Speak to Steve.’”
So, they arranged to sit down with Merrill and Huber and talk about a possible purchase, Melissa said, “and Anne had also had a dream. That’s how the Sheepish shepherd manifests; the spirit of the store always comes as a shepherd with guidance, and the shepherd came to Anne in a dream stating, ‘The store can’t close.’”
Same core products
Since opening in January 2001, Sheepish has sold herbs, essential oils, crystals, teas, cultural items, incense, natural bath and body products and much more.
You have free articles remaining.
“We were really happy that Mel was interested in preserving the basic mix of the store,” Merrill said.
Over the years, Merrill said, he and Huber, who added online sales through Amazon and their own online store in 2002, have sent about 35,000 orders by mail to 30 countries and every state.
They had originally intended to keep Sheepish only for 10 years, but it ended up at 19-plus.
“We opened the store for a real reason: to save the community and help people stay on a road to healing and health,” Merrill said.
And an extraordinary thing happened the same year they opened the store. The day after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, he said, “The store was completely full of people looking for consolation. We served about 500 cups of tea that day.
“And we said, ‘Ah, we got it right.’ … Because where else could you go? That was the purpose of the store, and we fulfilled it. That’s what we kept doing.”
A few adjustments
Kirkeby said she will make a few changes to the offerings at Sheepish. “When the store started almost 20 years ago, we had very clean products and products that were individual to the store: You couldn’t find them other places. I want to revisit that.”
They will bring in more locally sourced items such as soaps and other body products, she said, and products with no unnatural ingredients. Those will displace some products that can be found elsewhere such as the grocery store, Kirkeby said.
She also plans to expand the workshops to a few a month, starting in about May, on topics including meditation, yoga, crystals, essential oils and tai chi.
“We’re bringing the magic,” Kirkeby said. “Sheepish is a magical place, and we’re going to make sure when people walk in that they feel the magic and the energy and the sanctuary.”
Sheepish is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information call (262)635-3244.