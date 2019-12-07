Downtown Racine organic food store, Smart Mart, opening today

In addition, Smart Mart will carry “The Bread Lady” Lizz Fabel’s flax loaves; Fabel sells year-round at the Milaeger’s farmers market and has “a huge following,” Wickert said.

The store will carry milk from Sassy Cow Creamery of Columbus and eggs from BSW Farm in Dover. At times, Smart Mart may also carry BSW’s meats, which include grass-fed beef, Wickert said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smart Mart will offer healthy, fast options including bone broth and kombucha, sourdough bread, salads and smoothies, she said, but not at the outset. “I don’t want it to be more than two months,” Wickert said.

They will open Smart Mart slowly, she said, and build the offerings as they go along, acquire more equipment and redo the old Whey Chai kitchen.

She and Parker have hired a family friend, Martel Berry, as general manager and her daughter, Molly Wickert, as assistant manager.

The store will sell nonperishables, paper products, toothpaste and the like, as well as cat food and dog food, Megan and Berry said.

Prices, she said, will be in line with any other organic food store.

Second store planned