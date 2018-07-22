Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Downtown Racine has new Mobile App

Downtown Racine Corp. is promoting the first mobile app dedicated to what Downtown has to offer.

RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. is promoting the first mobile app dedicated to what Downtown has to offer.

The free app, which can be found by searching either “Racine downtown” or “downtown Racine,” is available for both Apple and Android. Paid for by the Downtown Business Improvement District, any business in the district — regardless of DRC membership — is included for free.

The app was released in late 2017, but DRC waited until it was proven and has only begun promoting it this summer.

“This is especially handy for visitors of Racine, specifically boaters,” said DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse. “It’s super user-friendly, has all of our events.”

That means not just DRC events, but those of all of Downtown, she said — for example, bands playing at the Nash or Indian Motorcycle of Racine, Salmon-A-Rama and Racine Symphony performances. Racine Zoo events are also included, because it is a DRC member.

The DRC gathers the information and loads it onto the app; the information drops off automatically after each event, Kruse said.

The app’s search categories include shopping, beauty and wellness, dining and nightlife, arts, attractions, theater and music, lodging and accommodations, boating, professional services, government and nonprofit and other.

Under each category, the user can see the business names, description, location, phone number and website link. Users may also rate the business out of five stars and add them to their favorites section.

With the use of Google maps, one may also get directions to the business by clicking on the “map” button under each business.

“To me, the biggest feature is the events being completely up to date,” Kruse said. ”Parking is a big thing.”

Downtown designed and built

A Downtown business, Designs Touch, built the app from scratch. “They also recognize that they could resell these features, once they had the guts of it, to other downtowns throughout the nation,” Kruse said.

“It has to have the same design standards and the same functionality as a national app,” she said.

Kruse said she thinks the app is valuable to visitors because it is specific just to Downtown Racine. “It was a great investment for the BID,” she said.

