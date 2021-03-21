Downtown Racine looks toward brighter days

After weathering the most challenging year they’ve ever faced, Downtown Racine businesses are beginning to bounce back from 2020’s COVID related shutdowns and continue to keep their vision intact for a sunny forecast for the future of downtown.
“I am amazed each and every day at the passion so many people have in our downtown being successful. I see shop owners working hand in hand to create a synergetic environment where all the businesses thrive, and I see city and county leaders working together to make lasting positive changes for our downtown.” stated Kelly Kruse, executive director.
Downtown Racine Corporation’s mission is to foster economic, social and cultural vitality by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists. DRC worked extremely hard to fulfil that mission during the pandemic.
During 2020, the DRC hosted 65 safe and smaller events including live music, Wine Walks, Candy Crawls, Beer & Bacon Walk (new) and Bend and Brew (yoga) to name a few.
DRC also worked diligently to be a resource for incoming investors, entrepreneurs, and current businesses. They continued identifying new business prospects and developed economic tools for further private investment. 2020 saw 10 new businesses open: Los Amos Tacos, The Corner House on the Lake, JM Accounting, State Farm — Shelley Hickman, Taeja Vu’s on Main, Envy Fits & Fashions, Jeff Shawhan Gallery, Market on Main, La Favorita Tortita, Miracle Salt Collection and Wings of Fire -The Phoenix. Past years had the following new business openings: 24 in 2019, 23 in 2018, and 20 in 2017. In addition a Merchant Resource Guide and Market Profile were developed and distributed accordingly.
“Despite the intense challenges we faced, we were able to pivot and provide major resources to the Downtown merchants. Our emphasis was always on implementing safe dining, shopping and events for residents and visitors while keeping our Downtown economically stable.” stated Kruse.
Due to COVID, the DRC and City of Racine immediately went into action to provide the following:
- 10 tables & umbrellas added on Monument Square to encourage outdoor dining and add vibrancy
- Bagged meters in front of restaurants
- Curbside pickup signage for all businesses
- Two outdoor scavenger hunts
- Sidewalk curtilage and café license fee waived & rushed
- 11 hand sanitizing stations added throughout Main and Sixth Streets
- Restaurant map/guide created denoting outdoor dining options
“The DRC is extremely proud of what was accomplished during 2020 and the level of economic activity that occurred despite obstacles,” stated MT Boyle, Chairman of the DRC Board of Directors. “Looking forward, we are excited about the opportunities that exist and the investments that are being made and are yet to come.”
A thriving downtown doesn’t happen by accident. It takes vision, partnership and persistence. It takes the commitment of people who care about this place. We truly believe Downtown Racine is the heart of our community, and a community is only as strong as its core. Do you have a great idea for downtown Racine? Want to volunteer at one of our events? Feel free to contact me I’d love to hear from you.
For more information visit RacineDowntown.com, or email me at kkruse@racinedowntown.com or call 262-634-6002
Kelly Kruse is the executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation.