Downtown Racine looks toward brighter days

After weathering the most challenging year they’ve ever faced, Downtown Racine businesses are beginning to bounce back from 2020’s COVID related shutdowns and continue to keep their vision intact for a sunny forecast for the future of downtown.

“I am amazed each and every day at the passion so many people have in our downtown being successful. I see shop owners working hand in hand to create a synergetic environment where all the businesses thrive, and I see city and county leaders working together to make lasting positive changes for our downtown.” stated Kelly Kruse, executive director.

Downtown Racine Corporation’s mission is to foster economic, social and cultural vitality by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists. DRC worked extremely hard to fulfil that mission during the pandemic.

During 2020, the DRC hosted 65 safe and smaller events including live music, Wine Walks, Candy Crawls, Beer & Bacon Walk (new) and Bend and Brew (yoga) to name a few.