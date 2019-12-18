Downtown Racine Corp.: State of the Downtown

RACINE — Downtown Racine has evolved into a destination for residents and tourists, where outstanding architecture and Lake Michigan become the backdrop for a business district that’s blooming with vibrancy.

Downtown Racine Corporation’s mission is to foster economic, social and cultural vitality by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists. With that said, we worked extremely hard to fulfil our mission and create positive and lasting change in 2019 and will continue that mission as we move forward in these exciting times.

We recognize the critical importance of downtowns in communities as they are not only the economic engine but also create a sense of pride in residents and help distinguish our community against others. Internationally known “downtown guru” Roger Brooks stated, “Downtowns are back and more important than ever. They should be at the very top of your priority list. The heart and soul of any community, besides its people, is its downtown. It’s your nucleus.” With that said, The DRC focuses on the four major areas listed below.

Business development