Downtown Racine Corp.: State of the Downtown

RACINE — Downtown Racine has evolved into a destination for residents and tourists, where outstanding architecture and Lake Michigan become the backdrop for a business district that’s blooming with vibrancy.
Downtown Racine Corporation’s mission is to foster economic, social and cultural vitality by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists. With that said, we worked extremely hard to fulfil our mission and create positive and lasting change in 2019 and will continue that mission as we move forward in these exciting times.
We recognize the critical importance of downtowns in communities as they are not only the economic engine but also create a sense of pride in residents and help distinguish our community against others. Internationally known “downtown guru” Roger Brooks stated, “Downtowns are back and more important than ever. They should be at the very top of your priority list. The heart and soul of any community, besides its people, is its downtown. It’s your nucleus.” With that said, The DRC focuses on the four major areas listed below.
Business development
DRC works diligently to be a resource for incoming investors, entrepreneurs and current businesses. There were over $5 million in property sales in 2019, and the number of new businesses that continue to open is astonishing.In addition, there was $1.8 million invested in property improvements in 21 buildings.
We continue identifying new business prospects and developing economic tools for further private investment. This year saw 23 new businesses open: 2 Swift Suits, 5K Events.org, Abrazo Coffee, Authentique (a holiday-season-only “pop-up” store), Best Thoughts Academy, Bonifide Nutrition, CBD American Shaman, Chit Chaat, Doering & Co’s, Egg Plant Café, Fashion Lux Clothing, Gold Diamond & Design, Healthcare Network, Joey’s Yardarm, Marci’s on Main, OS Projects, Plumb Silver, Plush, Root City, Smart Mart, Stowell, The Maple Table and Zodiac. Past years had the following new business openings: 23 in 2018, 20 in 2017 and 9 in 2016.
There were several exciting announcements of large-scale developments including important market-rate residential developments and hotels including:
- The Tannery (Sixth Street at the River), market-rate housing;
- @North Beach (previous Walker site), market-rate housing and retail:
- Lake Avenue and Gaslight Drive, hotel and market-rate housing;
- Sheraton (connected to Festival Hall), hotel and convention center; and
- Boutique hotel (former Zahn’s).
These developments will create over 1,000 housing units, 350+ hotel rooms and have an economic impact of $7.6 million annually in Downtown. When all of these come to fruition, it will total over $200 million of investment made in Downtown.
Marketing of Downtown
In 2019 we prioritized digital marketing with 740,000-plus online advertising impressions. We had 80,000 site visits to racinedowntown.com and combined followers of 20,000-plus on social media and email. In printed publications, we ran 31 print ads. We also created a campaign targeted to northern Illinois promoting Downtown via an aggressive online marketing campaign and distributed our Downtown Visitors Guide to 150-plus locations along Interstate 94 from Chicago to Racine.
Community events
The DRC was a proud host to 63 events during 2019. These events had an economic impact of nearly $1 million and created community pride for residents. New notable events included two Wine Walks, Candy Crawl and Ladies Night Out. In addition, Party on the Pavement was voted Best Event in the 2019 Journal Times readers poll. We strive to put on events that attract people into stores and restaurants.
Clean and safe initiatives
The DRC along with Downtown Business Improvement District No. 1 implements initiatives to make our Downtown esthetically pleasing, including sidewalk cleaning, security, flowers, banners and holiday decorations. In addition, we employ ambassadors who help with special events, supervise the Laurel Clark Fountain and do general Downtown cleanup.
“The DRC is extremely proud of what was accomplished during 2019 and the significant development and level of economic activity that is occurring,” stated Dave Kamm, chairman of the DRC Board of Directors. “Looking forward, we are incredibly excited about the unprecedented opportunities that exist and the investments that are being made and are yet to come.”
A thriving downtown doesn’t happen by accident. It takes vision, partnership and persistence. It takes the commitment of people who care about this place.