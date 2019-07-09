RACINE — Planning for what could become a dramatically different Downtown Racine is underway.
Nearly 60 people met Monday evening at the Johnson Building to hear a presentation by Silver Spring, Md.-based Toole Design Group about what factors help create vibrant, successful downtowns. The attendees then met in small groups to talk about what they like, don’t like and think is missing from Downtown Racine.
“Huge, huge potential” was what Ian Lockwood of Toole, a company principal and transportation engineer, said he sees in Downtown Racine. He cited as examples Downtown’s stock of historic buildings, the Monument Square monument, the views down Sam Johnson Parkway, the Dr. Laurel Salton Clark Memorial Fountain, the nearby bicycle trail system and Lake Michigan.
The current study and likely redesign of Downtown is being done in two parts: This is Discovery Week, Lockwood said, and will include another presentation from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Johnson Building, 555 Main St. At that session, the consultants will seek to have a clear consensus on the results that participants want to see occur in Downtown Racine in the coming years, share what they have learned and give some “starter ideas.”
That will be followed by Design Week, from 4-6 p.m. July 30 and 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 1 for the final presentation of ideas and designs for streets, Monument Square and the parking system.
“Monument Square is nice right now, but it could be a really great gathering space involving the streets, and we’ll show you these integrated plaza designs that you can think about that would expand its utility all the way from building face to building face,” Lockwood said.
“You’ll want to try and create a space that would be conducive to a farmers market at some point,” he added, “because it adds a lot of coolness to your downtown.”
Reinvigorating downtowns
Meanwhile, Toole is meeting with numerous groups, including the Downtown Racine Corp. Board of Directors, Downtown business owners, government officials, state transportation officials, Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, major corporations, police and more. All of Tuesday’s sessions were reportedly well-attended.
The team that Toole has assembled to reassess Downtown Racine includes parking experts Walker Consultants, who will be in Racine Wednesday.
“They are the go-to parking firm in the United States, and they do parking projects all over the world,” Lockwood said.
On Monday evening, Lockwood gave a compelling presentation that showed startling improvements in West Palm Beach, Fla., and South Bend, Ind., that resulted from redesigning and redoing the public infrastructure. Most notably, wide, one-way thoroughfares —that invited fast automobile travel but were uninviting to pedestrians — were narrowed to two-way, two-lane streets with widened sidewalks, dedicated bike lanes and trees.
In Racine, Lockwood said, “you’ve already got really nice land uses and buildings and stuff, so what we’re talking about here is really just catching up the public realm a little bit.”
Lockwood’s presentation was followed by small-group discussions about what attendees valued about Downtown, what they wanted changed and what is missing. Among the repeated ideas was the desire for a grocery store and farmers market, a walkable and bike-friendly place, more market-rate housing, and a distaste for four-lane traffic and bicyclists on the sidewalks because they lack a dedicated bike lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.