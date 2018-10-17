KENOSHA — The Downtown Kenosha, Inc. Board of Directors has announced the hiring of Ashley Marchetti as executive director and Alexandria Robinson as coordinator. They are scheduled to start their new roles on Nov. 5.
The DKI Executive Committee considered more than 25 candidates vying for the role of executive director and more than 40 candidates for the role of a part-time support coordinator. The two new staff members are expected to tie together primary functions of the organization including assisting in business recruitment, retention and expansion, re-establishing the DKI brand, coordinating downtown activities, events and meeting future fundraising goals.
Along with strong retail experience, including serving on the retail marketing team at Kenosha-based Jockey, Marchetti has extensive volunteer/leadership experience coupled with relevant skills in data analytics. She completed her bachelor’s degree in general business and her MBA at UW-Parkside.
Robinson has significant experience in digital marketing, contact management systems as well as experience in municipal government. She will assist the Marchetti with implementing marketing and/or fundraising campaigns, managing the social media presence and act as a quasi-office manager.
