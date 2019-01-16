RACINE —The Rush Coffee & Juice Bar, at 321 Main St. in Downtown, has closed.
Owners Heidi and Scott Linden of Caledonia opened The Rush in June 2017. Monday, in a Facebook post, they announced the shop’s closure.
“This post comes with mixed emotions, but, with much sadness, we regret to inform everyone that The Rush Coffee & Juice Bar has officially closed its doors,” the business stated.
“The reason for this sudden closing is that the owner, Heidi, has signed on with a major book deal, and it will require much time in writing and travel; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity she just can’t pass up! This undertaking requires immediate attention and she will be unable to operate and run a business while doing this project.
“In the limited time we had, we explored other options to stay open, but were unable to make any other avenue happen.”
The Rush’s Facebook post continued, “Our hope is that someone will swoop in and offer the same personable service, great drinks and healthy alternatives that The Rush provided.
We love Downtown Racine and all it has to offer, and we wish nothing but great things for our neighbors and fellow merchants!”
The Rush offered juice drinks for detoxification/cleansing, for energy, for protein and an immunity booster. Linden said she developed each recipe through research and experimentation.
Linden had personal experience with the benefits of juicing. Several years before opening The Rush, she said, she was suffering from fibromyalgia. She turned to juicing which helped her feel and sleep better and rid her of the disease. She said she remains free of it today.
The Rush’s storefront was previously home to The Green Closet, a women’s resale clothing shop.
“It’s unfortunate to see a business with such unique and healthy offerings, quality customer service and a loyal following close,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp.’s executive director. “They will definitely be missed by many. We are happy to hear Heidi has an exciting opportunity in her future.”
