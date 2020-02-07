Downtown ice rink remains an elusive goal

RACINE — This winter, getting a Downtown ice rink built, filled and frozen has been a slippery goal.

The 35- by 70-foot rink is owned by Downtown Racine Corp. In about mid-December, DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse hoped to get it assembled within a couple of weeks. But for various reasons, that has not happened.

“At first, it was a weather thing,” Kruse said.

In addition, her maintenance man, Craig Aude, had dropped down to working just two days per week, and Kruse had no one to give the rink the daily maintenance it would need. In addition, there was a significant delay in getting the man who sets up the rink into Racine.

“It’s hard to get (a rink) to freeze even at 28 degrees,” Kruse said. “It’s a tricky science” when no cooling equipment is involved.

She offered the rink to the Racine Zoo, but the zoo also lacked the necessary maintenance crew.

Amanda Gain, the Racine Civic Centre’s executive director, agreed to take the rink for this winter; she wanted to place it in its old spot from many years ago, on the tent pad just northwest of Festival Hall in Festival Park.