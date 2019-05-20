RACINE — A Madison developer will have almost a year to further explore the idea of doing a $40 million to $50 million Downtown project to build about 190 market-rate apartments and a five-story hotel.
On Monday, the city Redevelopment Authority approved a $40,000 exclusive lease option and access agreement with Hovde Properties for 233 Lake Ave., the southeast corner of Lake Avenue and Gaslight Drive. The option will run through April 2020 on what was previously We Energies property.
The option and access agreement will allow Hovde time to study the physical characteristics of the site and produce a reliable construction-cost estimate. Hovde plans to spend approximately $200,000 in due-diligence explorations on the site, City Development Director Amy Connolly reported to the RDA.
Depending on the results of Hovde’s development evaluation, construction could begin as soon as spring of 2020, and that is the goal, said Randy Guenther, Hovde chief operating officer and chief financial officer. The first phase of housing could be delivered by summer 2021.
Mayor Cory Mason and a representative from Hovde announced the proposed development last week. It includes two multistory apartment buildings, a hotel, a green central courtyard and an enclosed parking structure.
Objection to housing
As currently envisioned, the housing would take the form of two multistory apartment buildings. The larger structure would be an L-shape building with its point to the northeast, running along both Gaslight Drive to the north and Gaslight Circle to the east. The smaller of the two would occupy the south side of the site.
The apartment buildings would have a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two bedroom units, as well as a dedicated amenity building, workout facility, club room and outdoor activity centers. The multifamily buildings would be owned and managed by Hovde Properties with onsite management.
However, during Monday’s special RDA meeting, RDA member Jim DeMatthew objected to the project. He said the city’s adopted Downtown master plan which calls for “employment” on the site.
“So, this (proposal) doesn’t conform with this plan,” DeMatthew stated — something Connolly immediately disagreed with.
“It’s also a hotel, which employs significant amounts of people,” she said, and DeMatthew agreed with that part, but not the housing.
“This (master plan) specifically states ‘employment,’ it lists other areas for residential,” DeMatthew argued. “My concern with this is: We’re basing decisions for this city on a plan that’s 15 years old, that’s been sitting and gathering dust.”
DeMatthew also maintained that too much housing is being built in the Racine area: “We have so many things hitting at once; how are we going to fill these places up?”
In response, fellow RDA member John Crimmings pointed out that last year, Franke Development Advisors calculated that, if Foxconn does indeed employ 13,000 people at some point, 10,484 housing units will be needed.
Connolly added, somewhat heatedly: “We have a developer sitting in the audience here that has had market studies done, is willing to invest a significant amount of money, and is already committed to spending upwards of $40 million in our Downtown. I hardly think this is the time when we’re going to raise an objection about that.”
Ultimately, only DeMatthew voted against the city working with Hovde.
Mid-level-service hotel
Assuming Hovde’s studies indicate a green light, the hotel will be developed in partnership with Hovde Properties by a separate owner/operator. It is projected to accommodate about 100 guest rooms.
Guenther said discussions with several hoteliers are underway. He described the hotel is envisioned to be a mid-level-service, at least three-star, hotel that would include at least a small restaurant with bar.
The 3.5-acre property was previously proposed as the site for a $46 million arena/event center with attached hotel, but Mason vetoed the plan upon taking office in late 2017, as he had promised during his election campaign.
The redevelopment site is a former brownfield: During the 19th century, the site was a manufactured-gas plant, where coal and other ingredients were heated in large brick ovens to make a gas fuel that was used to light homes, businesses and street lamps.
Because of that past, the site was polluted; it was later thoroughly cleaned by We Energies. The utility then sold the land to the RDA in 2013 for $150,000. The site still contains groundwater monitoring wells that a developer must take into account.
The ongoing monitoring is why a lease, rather than outright sale of the land, is the preferred choice with Hovde, Connolly explained, and Hovde seeks a 98-year lease. Connolly said the lease price and a future incentive agreement have yet to be negotiated. Both will require RDA and City Council approval.
Among the benefits of Hovde’s proposal, Connolly wrote, is: “The parking structure ‘podium’ provides a very stable and long-term environmental cap to the site which will not only provide additional Downtown parking but will reduce the RDA’s cost of fulfilling its obligation to We Energies to maintain a cap at the property.”
The property is in a newly created tax increment district which could give the city the ability to offer certain incentives through that mechanism. Tax incremental financing allows a municipality to pay for improvements in a district with the incremental growth in property taxes generated as development occurs there.
