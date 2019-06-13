{{featured_button_text}}
Festival Hall from the lake

Mayor Cory Mason and Dallas-based developer Gatehouse Capital Corp. on Friday morning will announce a hotel project with "expanded" convention space at the Festival Hall site. 

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Friday morning Mayor Cory Mason and Dallas-based Gatehouse Capital Corp. are set to announce the details of a new hotel development with "expanded convention space" at the Festival Hall site in Downtown.

The full announcement is set for 9 a.m. Friday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. 

Mason’s office issued the media alert Thursday afternoon but did not provide additional details.

Gatehouse, founded in 1997, has developed hotels in Dallas, Midlothian and Decatur, Texas; Hollywood and Silicon Valley; San Diego; Jacksonville, Fla.; and has another under construction in Odessa, Texas.

Its hotel brands include the Starwood, Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton families.

For the full story post-announcement, watch www.journaltimes.com and see Saturday’s Journal Times.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments