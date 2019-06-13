RACINE — Friday morning Mayor Cory Mason and Dallas-based Gatehouse Capital Corp. are set to announce the details of a new hotel development with "expanded convention space" at the Festival Hall site in Downtown.
The full announcement is set for 9 a.m. Friday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
Mason’s office issued the media alert Thursday afternoon but did not provide additional details.
Gatehouse, founded in 1997, has developed hotels in Dallas, Midlothian and Decatur, Texas; Hollywood and Silicon Valley; San Diego; Jacksonville, Fla.; and has another under construction in Odessa, Texas.
Its hotel brands include the Starwood, Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton families.
For the full story post-announcement, watch www.journaltimes.com and see Saturday’s Journal Times.
If only Festival Hall had actual Festivals for all the Guests to attend....... while taxpayers subsidize Fest Hall for $800,000 plus per year..... and the Management Company that runs it has managed to run all the Festivals outta Downtown Racine. Waiting and watching........... change is change - no more Porters, Pointe Blue, Chicanery Row, Root Works, or the rotten Root River Council - disbanded by Monte Osterman - revived under Brian O'Connell.
Thank You Mayor Mason for saving Racine.
A Mason alert to stand by for BIG news!!!!! Defcon level alert Racine style for ANOTHER development to be announced by Kory Mason. Racine property tax payers shelter in place!
