Don’t say I never told you; a Journal Times reporter checks out

Not the least of them have been many, many cool, talented newsroom staff members over the years who have done lots of great reporting and photography despite all the relentless deadlines.

My co-workers and I have learned so, so much from each other. We work really hard, but we also have a lot of fun. The newsroom can be an irreverent place and I will definitely miss the camaraderie.

Of course, the news business can involve reporting bad news. The worst times for me in covering business have always been when people are being forced to close up shop or losing jobs by the gobs.

Even before the Great Recession smashed the economy to smithereens, outsourcing of U.S. manufacturing was killing jobs around here by the hundreds. Then came the recession, and it seemed that all my stories during that bad time were about mass layoffs.

The draining of so much life from retail, with consumers’ shift to online shopping, has also been no fun to see or report. Another tough type of story for me was writing about small startups that I was sure had little chance for success but a high probability of the entrepreneurs losing their investment. I was not often wrong about those.

But the great thing about this job is that you can ride your curiosity in so many directions, find a story and share it.