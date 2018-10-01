RACINE — A Domino’s Pizza restaurant is coming to the city’s south side, pending final approvals.
The Racine Plan Commission Wednesday unanimously recommended approval of a conditional-use permit for AMNJ Enterprise to open a Domino’s Pizza at 2815 Durand Ave., the second building west of Drexel Avenue on the south side of the street.
According to its website, AMNJ also has Domino’s Pizza restaurants at 5100 Washington Ave.; 3743 Douglas Ave.; 2088 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington; two in Kenosha and one each in Delavan, Lake Geneva, Beloit and Fort Atkinson.
The new one is to have carryout, a drive-thru window and inside seating for 20 customers. The project includes an interior remodel of the existing building; the timing of the opening is unknown, and the company owners could not be reached for questions Sunday.
Domino’s says it is the worldwide leader in pizza delivery; its drivers deliver more than 1 million pizzas each day.
According to the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based company’s website, Domino’s started in 1960 as a single store in Ypsilanti, Mich. It has grown to more than 15,100 restaurants, 5,000 of them outside the United States.
Ninety-seven percent of those are franchise-owned, and the company has nearly 800 franchise owners in the United States.
The company has more than 260,000 employees worldwide.
The Domino’s Partners Foundation provides immediate financial assistance to franchise and corporate team members around the world following on-the-job accidents, fire or natural disasters, medical emergencies or the death of an immediate family member. Since inception, Domino’s team members in need have received more than $6 million dollars of financial assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Should be a great location for a place offering fast food at the price point Dominoes offers. Should also provide some entry level jobs which will be good thing.
Cardboard pizza w rabbit tu.rd sausages.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.