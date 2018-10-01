RACINE — A local couple will be opening a new dog daycare, boarding, grooming and training operation in Uptown called Pet Parlor of Racine, pending final approvals.
Tom Paschen and his fiancée, Elise Casey, who has been grooming dogs for 27 years, opened a grooming operation three weeks ago inside the two-story building they bought and are now renovating at 1325 14th St.
Paschen, a biomedical engineering technician at General Electric, is hoping they can open an indoor dog daycare and boarding operation in about 30 days. He hopes to follow that about a month later with the addition of their approximately 75- by 150-foot outdoor play yard, although that may have to wait until spring.
Even though Paschen and Casey are doing much of the renovation work themselves, Paschen estimates their total investment will be approximately $250,000 when fully built out. Despite that heavy investment, he said Pet Parlor’s prices will be comparable to other dog daycares prices.
Each floor of their building contains about 4,300 square feet of space. The first floor will have about 2,500 square feet for the more active dogs and about 750 square feet for the older, slower dogs.
The two groups of dogs will be cycled through the outdoor play yard which will be surrounded by an 8-foot wooden privacy fence.
They plan to begin offering dog training when they can hire the right certified trainer.
Paschen said they chose the word “Parlor” for the business name because, “We feel we can offer a better class of service … elevated service that truly caters to our customers.”
For example, no kennel walls will be painted cinder block, he said. Rather, they will have drywall with wooden trim.
A two-floor operation
The next phase, after the first floor and play yard are finished, will be to build out the second floor, Paschen said. “We want a party room upstairs. Dog birthday parties are a big thing,” and theirs will have a sitting area for the “dog parents.”
“We picture it being nice enough that people can have their own kids’ parties there,” he said.
“And we want a professional-quality photo studio,” Paschen continued, for photos with Santa, and it will be open to anyone. “Just because you don’t have a dog doesn’t mean you don’t want a picture with Santa,” he said.
The second floor will also contain a large, comfortable employee break room with amenities, Paschen said. Although the first floor will contain only five kennels, they’ll add about 20 more on the second floor in the next phase.
The couple hope to convert one of their stairways to a ramp to connect the two floors that way, in addition to the stairs.
For more information about Pet Parlor of Racine, call 262-800-1205.
