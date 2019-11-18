You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Doering&Co. Real Estate opens Downtown Racine office
0 comments
Racine Business

Doering&Co. Real Estate opens Downtown Racine office

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Doering&Co. Real Estate, which has had its head office in Waterford, has opened an office in Downtown Racine.

Doering&Co.’s  first office in the county was at 229. E. Main St., Waterford. its new office is at 410 Main St., Suite 1. To mark the occasion, the firm has scheduled a public open house from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at 410 Main St.

A full-service real estate company, Doering&Co. offers a performance-based platform which holds itself accountable for each suggested list price and reducing its commission percentages when the selling price falls to certain levels.

Leading the company’s Racine team will be real estate agents Kelly Jensen and Jenny Kortendick. Together, they will cover a territory that includes Racine and Kenosha counties. For more information, call Jensen at 262-939-3650 or Kortendick at 262-994-1069.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News