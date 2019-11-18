Doering&Co. Real Estate opens Downtown Racine office

RACINE — Doering&Co. Real Estate, which has had its head office in Waterford, has opened an office in Downtown Racine.

Doering&Co.’s first office in the county was at 229. E. Main St., Waterford. its new office is at 410 Main St., Suite 1. To mark the occasion, the firm has scheduled a public open house from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at 410 Main St.

A full-service real estate company, Doering&Co. offers a performance-based platform which holds itself accountable for each suggested list price and reducing its commission percentages when the selling price falls to certain levels.

Leading the company’s Racine team will be real estate agents Kelly Jensen and Jenny Kortendick. Together, they will cover a territory that includes Racine and Kenosha counties. For more information, call Jensen at 262-939-3650 or Kortendick at 262-994-1069.

