RACINE – In the early years, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Divino Gelato Café after it opened in fall 2012 inside the stately 245 Main St. building.
But now, when business owner Lori Lester talks about the business, she sounds buoyant. And Lester has just invested in her gelato shop’s future by signing a five-year lease extension with the building’s owner, Johnson Redevelopment Corp. Divino Gelato is now committed to its Downtown future through 2024, more than six years down the road.
Asked why Lester and her husband, Joe Lester, signed on for another five years here, she replied: “Simple: We love it here. We see the growth, Foxconn’s coming in; we see potential that way.”
Also, she said, Johnson Redevelopment has been getting office tenants in the building her shop occupies.
Lester said the turning point for the shop was when her son Luke Jackson took over as manager about 2½ years ago. She said he started open-mic nights, marketing the shop along with her husband; improved customer service and a new level of caring about the business.
“He wanted to take it to the next level,” Lester said. “I think he kind of took on my passion. And he’s a real people person, too.”
“We’ve seen a steady increase (in business) every year,” she said.
Even winters, which lack the boaters and visitors, “are not too bad,” Lester said. “It continues to get better.”
Divino Gelato now makes more than 250 flavors of gelato. It also sells gelato to all 18 Sendik’s stores.
Macaron mania
Lester created another revenue stream when she tapped into the craze for French macarons. In her Florida home kitchen, she is painstakingly testing and learning how to make them properly.
“I thought, these can’t be that hard (to make),” she said. “They are extremely difficult to make; I can’t tell you how many I threw out.”
But after about three months, Lester mastered the process. Then she had to apply her knowledge to her commercial ovens in Wisconsin.
“I started them here (in her Waukesha and Brookfield stores), and I couldn’t keep them on the shelf fast enough.” Divino Gelato now sells 1,300 to 1,500 French macarons each week, including about 700 each week at the Racine store.
Lester sees many other developments brewing in and around Downtown. Asked whether that played a role in her extending her lease at 245 Main, she replied: “I think I would have anyway because for us, we’re growing. That just added fuel to the fire, the desire. But seeing the growth that we have made, I would have wanted to stay anyway.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
This is an awesome place! Congrats on the business and great story!
I don’t like how cluttered the counter is, reminds me of Starbucks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.