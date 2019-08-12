MOUNT PLEASANT — Walk into Dick’s Sporting Goods these days and you’ll notice something missing: sporting goods.
The former Dick’s, 2710-B S. Green Bay Road, is now Dick’s Sporting Goods Clearance Outlet, selling only clothing and footwear. A store associate said by phone that the changeover began in May, and this is one of three such clearance outlets in the company.
The local store’s racks now contain at least 17 different clothing brands as well as licensed sports apparel for teams such as the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks; Chicago Bears and Blackhawks; and Marquette University.
The far right-rear corner of the store, formerly used to display bicycles and exercise equipment, now appears to be an intake and processing area for clearance items from other Dick’s stores.
The company refused to answer questions about the changes.
When Dick’s opened in October 2000, it was the first retailer at Southland Center, the 89,000-square-foot shopping center on the former Menards site.
In November 2015, Dick’s got a new direct competitor just across South Green Bay Road when Dunham’s Sports opened as a new anchor store at Regency Mall. Dunham’s took over the 90,000 square feet that went vacant when Sears closed.
According to the Dick’s Sporting Goods website, it also has Wisconsin stores in Pleasant Prairie, Oshkosh, Appleton, Green Bay and Wausau.
