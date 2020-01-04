Development and Downtown dominate

RACINE COUNTY — With this column, I complete my handpicked top 10 Racine County business stories of 2019. Following my list and explanations of my numbers 6-10 in last Sunday's paper, I will now march from my No. 5 biggest to No. 1.
As I mentioned last week, never have I had such a difficult time paring my list to just 10 from a single year in county business news.
No. 5 — Downtown dreaming
Downtown Racine has been on an upward trajectory for the past few years but still struggles with certain issues such as a not-great degree of walkability (have you tried crossing Main Street lately?).
But a thorough, several-week study of Downtown conducted with lots of public input in July and August produced a vision for a very different Downtown: How about no one-way streets, dedicated bicycle lanes, a remodeled Monument Square and just one traffic light?
Those were among the features of the final Downtown redesign that Toole Design Group produced after several sessions at the Johnson Building, 555 Main St. During the course of those sessions, Silver Spring, Maryland-based Toole showed how those kinds of alterations can completely transform a downtown business district — just by changing the infrastructure — such as was done in West Palm Beach, Fla.; South Bend, Ind.; and Sulfur Springs, Texas.
The City of Racine has laid out a timetable of what needs to happen to begin to put into practice the report’s recommendations.
No. 4 — Uplifts for Uptown
Poor, long-beleaguered Uptown Racine could count two major victories in 2019, both involving large housing projects.
In the first case, the Gold Medal Lofts construction got well underway. The $18 million project by J. Jeffers & Co. of Milwaukee is transforming the old, vacant Gold Medal Camp Furniture Manufacturing Co. at 1700 Packard Ave. The result is to be 77 workforce apartments in an 1894 building, and the work is expected to take 12 months.
Jeffers also owns the other former Gold Medal factory at 1701 Packard Ave. and is expected to also be renovated into housing at some point in a second phase.
The other big news to cheer about for Uptown was the eventual forging of a developer incentive agreement between Cardinal Capital Management and City of Racine officials for a $30 million housing project at the former Ajax industrial site in the 1500 block of Clark Street.
Cardinal plans to construct a total of 141 apartments in two four-story buildings: a market-rate building consisting of 87 apartments; and an “affordable” (partially funded by low-income housing tax credits) development consisting of 54 apartments.
And Ajax has the potential to be more than the sum of its parts, City Administrator Jim Palenick said. As it gets built and occupied, he said, Ajax will help other developers feel more comfortable about doing projects in Racine, because it will no longer be an unknown market.
No. 3 — Other developments stumble
While Uptown was applauding its advances, elsewhere a few housing developments that had been announced were either tripping out of the gate or falling apart entirely. That list included:
@North Beach
Scope: $50 million, 242 housing units
Developer: Royal Capital Group, Milwaukee
Announced: December 2018
Intended construction start: Spring 2019
Status: Developer and City of Racine will seek a loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to improve the project’s long-term prospects.
Sheraton Hotel, convention center
Scope: up to $54 million, six-stories, 174 rooms with convention center attached to Festival Hall and top-floor bar/restaurant
Developer: Gatehouse, Dallas
Announced: June 2019
Intended construction start: 2021
Status: On hold pending legislation needed to allow construction on a former lake bed
Tannery at the Edge of the River
Scope: $55 million, 335 housing units along Sixth Street on east side of Root River
Developer: Inspired Real Estate Developers
Announced: January 2018
Status: Building has been gutted, but developer must pay to move 39-inch sewer line discovered running through center of property. No site activity for most of last year.
P.S. At one time Cardinal Capital, the Ajax site developers, and Kenosha-based LandQuest had planned to demolish the old lakefront YMCA at 725 Lake Ave. and build a new one there, likely with housing. But the developers dropped that plan, possibly to concentrate on Ajax. The old Y sits empty and unloved.
No. 2 — Zahn’s
One development announcement generating considerable excitement is what Milwaukee developer Dominion Properties has in mind for the former Zahn’s Department Store at 500 Main St. on Monument Square. Dominion’s $29 million plan is to convert and expand the four-story structure into an independent, 80-room boutique hotel. Dominion is working with Chicago-based Gettys Group for the branding, interior design and procurement — a company led by Wind Point native Roger Hill II. Construction is scheduled to start in spring. This project, paired with a new Downtown infrastructure, would hold immense potential for Monument Square and the Downtown area.
No. 1 — Foxconn — what else?
There may not have been one earth-shattering Foxconn Technology Group story last year — although the wrangling between Gov. Tony Evers and Foxconn over the incentive contract comes close to having that potential.
But the totality of the ongoing Foxconn development, the fact that it has become Mount Pleasant’s largest property taxpayer ever, the fact that its enormous advanced-manufacturing building was erected and the roof put in place, the fact that the Foxconn campus’ creation remains right on schedule, the billions of dollars that are being invested locally, and the continuing prospect of thousands of new, family-supporting jobs all combine to keep this one the hugest ongoing business story we have.
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
On Sept. 20, 2019, Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich took Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on a flight for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.