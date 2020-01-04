Development and Downtown dominate

RACINE COUNTY — With this column, I complete my handpicked top 10 Racine County business stories of 2019. Following my list and explanations of my numbers 6-10 in last Sunday's paper, I will now march from my No. 5 biggest to No. 1.

As I mentioned last week, never have I had such a difficult time paring my list to just 10 from a single year in county business news.

No. 5 — Downtown dreaming

Downtown Racine has been on an upward trajectory for the past few years but still struggles with certain issues such as a not-great degree of walkability (have you tried crossing Main Street lately?).

But a thorough, several-week study of Downtown conducted with lots of public input in July and August produced a vision for a very different Downtown: How about no one-way streets, dedicated bicycle lanes, a remodeled Monument Square and just one traffic light?