RACINE — The last time the former Zahn’s Department Store on Monument Square had commerce and customers — 1981 — Ronald Reagan became U.S. president, 52 Iranian hostages were released, and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” was released in theaters.
Now, a Milwaukee developer has bought the once-handsome-but-neglected four-story structure on Monument Square that has sat vacant for 37 years.
Dominion Partners closed on the purchase Friday. The co-owners do not yet have firm plans for how they will redevelop the building, CEO Mike O’Connor and Chief Technical Officer Christopher Adams said Monday. They plan to take about the next six months deciding what redevelopment makes the most sense at 500 Main St.
It is likely, although not certain, that Dominion will apply for historic tax credits to help fund the project, O’Connor and Adams said. Another possible option would be to apply for new-market tax credits to redo the 39,000-square-foot building.
“We’re looking at every option,” O’Connor said. “We will try to find the best, most cost-effective way to use tax credits.”
“We really want to do the best thing we can for Racine,” Adams said.
O’Connor said Dominion is excited about all the developments occurring in Racine, and that is partly what drew them to the Zahn’s property.
“The location couldn’t be better,” he added.
Adams said the timing on starting a project will depend whether Dominion does indeed apply for tax credits, which would likely slow the process somewhat.
It will be Dominion’s first project in Racine County. The company, which is working with city officials on the Zahn’s project, has previously bought properties to redevelop without knowing just what project it will do, O’Connor said. “Often, we have an idea, but it changes very quickly,” he said.
Parking could be a challenge, as the Zahn’s building does not have its own lot. It does come with a side lot immediately to the south, but O’Connor said they would likely do something else with that.
Along with 500 Main St., Dominion also bought a former bank drive-thru at 426 Wisconsin Ave., just northwest of the Zahn’s building. It is a good-size property, O’Connor said, and they also have no firm plans for it yet — although it could supply parking for the Zahn’s building.
O’Connor and Adams declined to divulge the purchase prices on the two properties.
About Dominion Partners
The Dominion Properties website states that the company emerged from a friendship and a partnership that was ignited by Adams and O'Connor in a dorm room at Marquette University.
“Since 2000, we have literally been getting our hands dirty, working tirelessly to enhance some of Milwaukee's most vibrant neighborhoods,” the company website states. “… From historic buildings on busy streets like Belleview, Oakland and North, to underappreciated, undiscovered treasures in quiet neighborhoods, we have invested our savings, our time and our resolve to bring them back to their prime.”
Dominion has an environmental impact initiative, an environmental technology initiative and an environmental resources management initiative. And the company has won numerous awards for environmentally sensitive development projects.
“Doing what's right for our buildings and our residents also means being environmentally conscious and committed to a higher standard of care,” the website states.
“We believe in preserving the integrity of historical structures and staying true to a property's character and signature details. But to truly be green we commit to investing in energy efficient upgrades while making every attempt to minimize the environmental impact of our work.”
