RACINE — A Dallas developer is planning to build a $48 million, 173-room Sheraton Hotel that would connect with Festival Hall and provide Downtown the convention center it has long sought.
Mayor Cory Mason, along with David-Elias Rachie, a principal of Gatehouse, jointly made the announcement at Racine City Hall Friday morning. They also shared images of the planned six-story hotel that would be constructed directly south of, and connect with, Festival Hall.
Mason and City Administrator Jim Palenick said the City of Racine would own the entire first floor of the hotel and that it would increase the available convention/event space from about 17,000 square feet now at Festival Hall to about 27,000, an increase of nearly 60 percent. The area is currently being described as the Racine convention center.
The new hotel would also offer something Festival Hall does not: multiple meeting rooms that can be sectioned off or put together to open up larger spaces.
“(Festival Hall) doesn’t function as a convention facility,” Palenick said. “We don’t have meeting rooms, break-out rooms, banquet facility, prefunction space, all the things that you’d see in an actual convention center.”
“If you needed to do a trade show, our space (Festival Hall) is really good for that,” Mason said. “But if you needed to do breakout rooms or banquet hall sort of stuff, it’s got limitations. So this would allow us to do both.”
“That’s our public investment, to be able to have that space available.”
The city will continue to own the land and everything on the first floor and lease the “air rights” above it to Gatehouse to build and operate a hotel, Mason and Palenick explained.
The city would also lease the first-floor space to the hotel operator so it will be operated as an integrated hall between hotel and convention center, Palenick added.
Gatehouse returns
Palenick explained that Gatehouse, which also has a Minneapolis office, was one of several potential developers that looked at the Lake Avenue site once proposed for a convention hotel and arena. But, he said, Gatehouse did not see the city’s idea as appropriate and proposed something more like this current proposal. Because the city was not heading in that direction at the time, Gatehouse stepped out of the picture.
But after Mason vetoed the Lake Avenue arena/convention center hotel idea, Palenick said, “We went back to their original proposal and said, you know, there’s a certain amount of merit to what they were saying; let’s contact them and see if there’re some kind of a project that could be talked about or come together from this. And that’s how it got started.”
Mason added, “This was one of the criticisms that was there during the initial discussion on the previous proposal was people saying: Shouldn’t you shore up Festival Hall and have that be a more meaningful space to accomplish these goals — as opposed to another whole facility? So, this (proposal) certainly does that.”
The future hotel’s top floor would have a large bar/restaurant and outdoor observation deck/patio facing the lake. Gatehouse has a division that would operate the restaurant, which would be open to the public, Palenick said.
Parking spaces
The hotel and convention center would occupy most or all of Festival Hall’s metered parking lot, thus blotting out those parking spaces. But immediately west of the site is the Lake Avenue parking ramp which Mason said is underutilized.
“We have more than our fair share of parking lots with amazing Lake Michigan views,” Mason remarked. “And I would argue that there’s probably better redevelopment uses for Lake Michigan views than parking lots.”
The hotel would leave the Pershing Park boat launch untouched, but Mason said he was unsure whether the hotel would mean the loss of the Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain.
Officials said the city would participate in financing the project by negotiating financial incentives, just as it did with Royal Capital Group for the planned @North Beach development. Palenick said city officials expect to create a tax increment district there to enhance the city’s ability to participate in the project costs.
Gatehouse would like to build the hotel next year Mason said. It would be about a 14-month construction project, Palenick said.
