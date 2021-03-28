Despite business being tough initially, Racine County restaurants get back on their feet

The staff played a large role in keeping the business afloat, Sebastian said: “Our staff is extremely amazing, supportive and flexible, and they adjusted. If we didn’t have the staff that we did, it wouldn’t have been as successful as it was.” She also credited the community for coming out and supporting the business.

“We are fortunate that we have been in business for 21 years and we do have a following and we are established,” Sebastian said. “It was very hard and we had to do a lot of adapting, but I would like to think that we were smart in the way that we adapted, to make the most sense for our guests and our staff.”

Sebastian described the COVID-19 pandemic as a “hiccup” in the business’ 21 years.

“We’re not out of it yet, but at the end, we will come out of it OK,” Sebastian said. “The majority of the staff has been here for many, many, many years and we’ve experienced hardships before. Everyone knew we would get through this one, too.”

The Maple Table: From busy to slow to busy again

The Maple Table, 520 Main St., Racine, opened in June 2019. Tony LoPiparo, co-owner of the restaurant with his wife, Tamara, said the first year in business was great.