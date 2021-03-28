Despite business being tough initially, Racine County restaurants get back on their feet

Every time the phone rings at Sebastian’s Fine Food & Spirits, 6025 Douglas Ave. (Highway 32) in Caledonia, co-owner Cory Sebastian looks at the caller ID.
Sometimes, she doesn’t recognize the name appearing on the screen — the business is getting plenty of new customers ordering food as restrictions are lifting and people are feeling more comfortable to go out once again. But other times, she sees a name she hasn’t seen appear in a year.
“I tell them, ‘something tells me you must’ve gotten the vaccine,’ ” Cory Sebastian said. “And they say, ‘You betcha. We’re ready to come back.’ It’s such a true joy for me.”
Seeing “familiar old faces” has been wonderful, she said: “Missing them for a year, it just doesn’t feel the same.”
The Journal Times spoke with three local restaurant owners who all had one word for the COVID-19 shutdowns that forced many businesses to temporarily close last year: scary. Many restaurants permanently closed as a result of the loss in revenue.
Nationally, the National Restaurant Association reported in early March that 77% of restaurant operators say their total dollar sales volume in January was lower than it was in January 2020. From November 2020 to January 2021, nearly 450,000 restaurant jobs were lost, the association said, representing about 10% of the total jobs recovered during the first six months after the spring shutdowns.
Closer to home, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association reported in early March that 83% of Wisconsin operators said their current staffing level is lower than what it would normally be in the absence of COVID-19. Forty-three percent of operators are currently more than 20% below normal staffing levels.
However, things may be looking up. Eight percent of Wisconsin operators expected staffing levels to be higher in February and March than they were in January, the association said.
All three local restaurant owners seemed to be looking forward to the future with higher spirits. Even after the struggles of 2020 and beyond, some restaurant staffers know brighter days are ahead.
Old regulars and new at Sebastian’s
Sebastian’s Fine Food & Spirits owners Scott, Patrice and Cory Sebastian chose to close the restaurant in December to dine-in. A curbside pick-up model was very successful at that time, Cory Sebastian said.
In January, the place opened back up for dine-in.
Within the last three months, it’s been unbelievable to see the switch of customers preferring carry out to customers coming in for dine-in, she said.
New customers have come from Milwaukee, Kenosha and across state lines from Illinois to try a different restaurant, and that’s been one of the most interesting things, she said.
“We’ve had the opportunity to create new regulars. It’s always amazing to see our old regulars and equally exciting to see more. COVID created that opportunity.”
Sebastian said she’s found the out-of-towners tend to like Racine as a whole, which additionally helps other businesses they visit.
In the beginning of the pandemic however, things were worse. March and April last year were frightening, Sebastian said. She and her family had a lot of sleepless nights.
“It’s something that we’ve never gone through before, and my family and I have been in the restaurant business our whole lives,” Sebastian said.
Private parties and other events were canceled, and catering for these events is a lot of what the business does, Sebastian said.
The restaurant closed down the first week of COVID to reassess things and ultimately decided curbside was the best way to go then as well. Still, the business was able to do well throughout it all.
Management made sure that the people who needed work kept working — and now the business employs more staff than before COVID. This increase was mainly due to the expansion of the patio and the need for outdoor dining.
The staff played a large role in keeping the business afloat, Sebastian said: “Our staff is extremely amazing, supportive and flexible, and they adjusted. If we didn’t have the staff that we did, it wouldn’t have been as successful as it was.” She also credited the community for coming out and supporting the business.
“We are fortunate that we have been in business for 21 years and we do have a following and we are established,” Sebastian said. “It was very hard and we had to do a lot of adapting, but I would like to think that we were smart in the way that we adapted, to make the most sense for our guests and our staff.”
Sebastian described the COVID-19 pandemic as a “hiccup” in the business’ 21 years.
“We’re not out of it yet, but at the end, we will come out of it OK,” Sebastian said. “The majority of the staff has been here for many, many, many years and we’ve experienced hardships before. Everyone knew we would get through this one, too.”
The Maple Table: From busy to slow to busy again
The Maple Table, 520 Main St., Racine, opened in June 2019. Tony LoPiparo, co-owner of the restaurant with his wife, Tamara, said the first year in business was great.
“It was consistently busy every day and on the weekends as well. We had a really good response initially,” he said. “Not a lot of people try to do farm-to-table stuff around here so I think it was a little niche that needed to be filled.”
The week before COVID-19 was the business’ best.
“We had our busiest week. We were cruising,” Tony said.
And then, once the pandemic hit, business was down significantly: “It was quite an abrupt change.”
LoPiparo said his business had been around just long enough to build a loyal customer base. They implemented delivery to reach these customers as well as offered pick up/carry out.
“We got creative with the things that we did,” LoPiparo said.
During the brunt of the pandemic last spring, when no dine-in customers were allowed, the customer count was down 75-80% initially. LoPiparo was monitoring the situation and adapting every week, he said.
The couple kept as many employees as they could but had to fire many of them, he said. Instead of the pre-COVID 15 employees the LoPiparos had working on any given day, they were down to two or three.
“I contemplated shutting down, but I wasn’t going to do it,” he said. “A number of my employees with families relied on my payroll, so I’m going to keep doing that. I had to cut my losses, but at least somebody’s still making money.”
Now, the business is back to almost the pre-COVID employment: a healthy 11 employees working on any given day. And, the business is looking to hire more, especially in preparation for the hopefully busy summer months.
The large space was a blessing throughout it all, LoPiparo said. Once things started loosening up a bit, and 50% dine-in restaurant capacity was allowed, the business could serve 100 people out of the pre-COVID 200, which is still a great amount, he said.
“People felt very comfortable here, it’s a big building and not a small café,” LoPiparo said.
The City of Racine additionally awarded The Maple Table and 145 other small businesses a combined total of $650,000 in grants in May. This grant helped a lot, he said.
“With a grant, I’m able to pay my employees,” LoPiparo said. “We’re lucky to be a part of a community that does stuff like that.”
And then a month or two ago, business picked back up again for The Maple Table. LoPiparo credits this uptick to the vaccine.
“We’re not back to where we were, but I can at least give it a fighting chance now,” he said. “I’m really optimistic with the summer coming up, and I feel a lot better than I did last year.”
The couple has plans to install 12 umbrella tables out on Monument Square in front of the business. There’s also tentative plans to begin a Downtown Racine Corporation farmers market with live music, intended to benefit the entire Downtown Racine area.
LoPiparo said it’s been a strange time to open a restaurant, and he couldn’t have picked a crazier year.
“It’s a really scary time. We have been adjusting our life around this,” he said. “We moved to Racine, started our restaurant and then after one year I can’t believe this is happening. But I feel very blessed that we’re going to make it and come out better because of it.”
Olde Madrid: Changing everything to adapt
Natalie and Manny Salinas, owners of Olde Madrid, 418 Sixth St., had to change everything when the COVID shutdowns happened last year.
“It was very scary. You’re used to things running a certain way, and then everything was just turned upside down,” Natalie Salinas said.
However, she said she and her husband surprised themselves what they were capable of when adapting to the pandemic. It was a trade-off from dine-in to to-go orders.
It was hard to pinpoint a number or percentage of financial losses, because everything switched around, Salinas said, but she estimated it to be around 50%.
Some employees were let go — the employee count totaled 12 pre-COVID and about six or seven had to be let go. Some of the same people have since been re-hired, Salinas said, and others were replaced. Currently, the business is at about eight employees.
“We’re not as busy as we were, but we’re definitely getting there,” Salinas said. “When everything changes, it’s impossible to keep everyone employed.”
The business’ carryout orders skyrocketed to about double than it used to be. It also offered delivery, which it had never done before. The couple themselves were delivering food. This service is no longer offered through Olde Madrid, but is offered through the third-party food delivery apps GrubHub and DoorDash.
Salinas said the couple is trying to figure out how to keep servers hired.
“You gotta do what you gotta do to keep things going,” Salinas said.
A lot of the business pre-COVID was thanks to corporate orders — companies getting together for lunch or parties.
“One, some of those people aren’t even back in-person. Two, people just aren’t ready for that,” Salinas said.
However, she said she’s feeling the public’s wave of confidence in that people are getting more comfortable going out as the vaccine becomes more readily available.
“We’re very grateful for that, we feel very blessed,” Salinas said of the community supporting the business and the fact that she didn’t have to permanently close the restaurant.
The thought crossed their minds that they may have to close when the pandemic was at its worst. The restaurant is the couple’s bread and butter, Salinas said: “We don’t do anything else. We don’t have a side gig and we have little children at home. This is it. If we’re going to make it through, we have to do anything and everything to make it work.”
Salinas singled out Stan Anderson’s Venmo Challenge as a huge help to the business. The Venmo Challenge is something Anderson has been doing to raise money for local businesses struggling through the pandemic. People donate to Stan’s wife’s Venmo account or submit another form of payment and Stan gives cash to business owners.
Olde Madrid was gifted $3,500 through the Venmo Challenge.
“Everybody is suffering right now. There’s all these awful things happening, but we can still see the good in people which is great,” Salinas said. “There’s so many people and organizations and things in place to help people. The community is going out of their way to spend money at our restaurant, which means a lot because that’s how we feed our family.”
Salinas emphasized Racine and the fact that it’s kept the business running, which she is very grateful for. “Normal life” pre-COVID was something everyone took for granted, Salinas said, and now everyone wonders what each week is going to bring.
By now, the Salinases know they will prevail and make it work, Salinas said. There are customers that the Salinases haven’t seen in a year, have now got their second dose of the vaccine and are ready to come back out.
“My hope is that we’ll get there,” she said. “We’re over the worst — I feel like we’re over the hump and we have the boost of confidence.”