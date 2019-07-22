RACINE — Alongside the long Sixth Street bridge west of Marquette Street is an old building stripped to its wooden sides with most of the windows removed. Its appearance has not changed this year — but the future Tannery at the Edge of the River redevelopment project is still on track.
Chuck Hanka, co-developer with Dona Myers, said they have signed off on a development agreement with the city, a pact the Redevelopment Authority of Racine gave the nod to on Thursday and that Hanka expects to go to the City Council for final approval on Aug. 7. After that, he said, it won’t be long before work will begin on the property.
Hanka and Myers, doing business as Inspired Real Estate Developers, have big plans for the property at 1230 Sixth St. In January 2018 the company announced plans to redevelop the 1230 Sixth St. building — originally a tannery and most recently the Gospel Lighthouse church — into about 53 housing units. Company co-owner Dona Myers said that three-story building is to be extended upward to four stories.
The plan also calls for a second building on the 3.8-acre property, one that will connect with the old tannery. Myers said it will have five stories along Racine Street, with a sixth story on the north end and two stories of in-building parking.
Both buildings are to be connected by a central elevator tower. Together, the existing and new buildings are projected to have about 130 apartments. Hanka estimated the project at $22 million.
Demolition inside the former tannery has been completed, and it is ready for the installation of windows.
However, the project is currently on hold pending approval of the development agreement with the City of Racine — and a sanitary-sewer project. A 39-inch sanitary-sewer line which runs beneath part of the existing building, a line that Inspired discovered in about August, must first be relocated.
The line will be moved to the north end of the property, Myers said previously, and the city will be given an easement over it. To this point, the city has had no easement, she said.
Sewer project first
Keith Haas, Racine Water and Wastewater Utility general manager, explained that the developer is responsible to hire the contractor and perform the work. “When they are done, they dedicate the sewer to the Wastewater Utility. The City will reimburse them for the work up to $1.5 million. The incentive agreement has been signed by the developer and when the City executes it the green light will be turned on.”
Hanka said Inspired obtained three quotes for the work which will be overseen by Peridoux, the general contractor for the Tannery project. Haas said the bids were obtained in December, and utility officials met with the low bidder at that time.
“Since then, the river is a foot higher and lapping at their doorstep,” Haas said recently. “We did receive a soils report from them but are still waiting for groundwater analytical to see if we can accept water from the excavation at the wastewater plant.
“If the water needs to be pretreated that has to be approved by the (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources), and another 90 to 120 days will go by awaiting approval.”
Hanka said he was hopeful the sewer line work can begin about 30 days after the development agreement is approved, or by October at the latest. He expects it to take about three months and said the work will continue through winter.
Then, he expects about 16 to 18 months of construction on the first building including the new portion.
The plans of Inspired Real Estate Developers also call for another multistory housing development on the north end of the property, and Hanka said they expect they will go larger with that one than the first.
The developers have also acquired properties along the south side of the Sixth Street bridge including the former Hoffman Furniture building, and plan to redevelop them as well. Overall, Myers has said, the projects will total approximately $55 million and about 335 new housing units.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is very exciting, I think this is going to be a great spot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.