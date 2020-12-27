David Insurance Agency joins Vizance

RACINE — Vizance, a leading independent insurance agency serving Wisconsin and surrounding states, announced earlier this month that Racine-based David Insurance Agency, Inc. will join Vizance effective Jan. 1.
Founded in 1950, David Insurance has focused on providing businesses and individuals with exceptional service and expert advice for 70 years. The David Insurance team of associates will continue to operate under the David name from their offices in Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Sister Bay. Agency Principals Chris Antonneau, Jon Antonneau, Dan Antonneau, and Steve Chomeau will continue with the organization as partners in the new entity.
“By partnering with Vizance, we are joining an agency with the foundation of a firm built to last and committed to being leaders in associate loyalty and client relationships. As our team evaluated a partnership, it was extremely important that a partner not only brought additional resources for clients but was also singularly focused on and committed to the insurance business with an operating model of regional leadership. We are very excited that we are joining a firm incredibly well positioned for the future,” said David Insurance President Chris Antonneau.
Vizance, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, is a privately-held independent agency offering a broad portfolio of insurance, risk management, employee benefits, and financial service solutions for businesses and individuals. The agency has been named as one of the area’s “Top Workplaces,” “Fastest Growing Firms,” and “Best Places to Work” by local media sources. Vizance has joined with several other Wisconsin-based independent agencies, including Valley Insurance Associates in 2017, Sparks Insurance in 2018, the Diedrich Agency in 2019, Hornick Insurance Services in 2020, and Risk Management, LLC in 2020.
“We have known and admired the team at David Insurance for many years, and we are excited about the prospects for our combined agency. The talented associates at David bring the passion and expertise in Risk Management, Personal Insurance, and Employee Benefits that all of our clients enjoy,” said Vizance President Jeff Cardenas.
Vizance is a privately-held company that provides risk management, business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, and financial service solutions to companies, families and individuals throughout the Midwest. Vizance has locations in Appleton, Berlin, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kenosha, Milwaukee, New Berlin, Oshkosh and Ripon, in addition to its headquarters located at 1320 Walnut Ridge Drive, Hartland, Wis. For more information, visit vizance.com
David Insurance Agency, Inc. offers business insurance, personal insurance, and health insurance to clients in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. The agency is headquartered at 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Racine, and has additional locations in Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Sister Bay. For more information, visit davidinsurance.com