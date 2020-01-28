Culver’s at 31/38 gets another nod, this time from Mount Pleasant

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be studying that corner and making some requirements about the roadway with the coming Culver’s and possible gas station. But Feest said the DOT “doesn’t take into account people’s driving habits,” and he predicted problems from distracted driving.

Trustee Ram Bhatia said he does expect a gas station will come to that corner and voted no for that reason.

Village President David DeGroot said, “I see that the highest and best use for this is some sort of commercial/residential. And the way you get to that is zoning it for business.”

“I haven’t seen anything tonight other than folks are saying, ‘Not in my backyard,’” DeGroot said. “For years and years and years, some of you residents have had the good fortune of being able to enjoy somebody else’s land without having any skin in the game. It was a good ride while you had it, but I think it’s time to move forward on this one.”

In the close vote, the B-3 rezoning prevailed with DeGroot, Anna Marie Clausen, John Hewitt and Bud Eastman in support. Bhatia, Feest and Sonny Havn voted no.