‘Creating a crown jewel’: Wind Point native’s firm designing future Zahn’s hotel

RACINE — A world-class hotel design and development company — whose chairman and CEO, Roger Hill II, is from Wind Point — is designing the look of the future Zahn’s hotel.
Earlier this month, Mayor Cory Mason and Christopher Adams of Milwaukee-based Dominion Properties announced Dominion’s $29 million plan to convert and expand the former Zahn’s Department Store into an independent, 88-room boutique hotel.
It will be a labor of love for Hill, who grew up in Wind Point, graduated from The Prairie School and, in 1988, cofounded The Gettys Group. Gettys is an award-winning hospitality design, procurement, branding, development and consulting firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Bangkok, Beirut, Cairo, Dubai, Hong Kong, Irvine, Jeddah, Miami and New York. It has completed more than 1,500 projects in 32 countries.
“A lot of fond memories of the (Racine) community and thrilled for The Gettys Group to be part of this exciting project,” Hill said recently. “… We still have a homestead there, so I get back and forth somewhat frequently.”
Gettys is working on various Wisconsin hotel projects and recently finished two others. One was the historic restoration of the Hotel Northland in Downtown Green Bay, said Ron Swidler, Gettys’ chief innovation officer and the first person Hill hired, 31 years ago. Gettys also converted the Country Springs Hotel just off Interstate 94 in Pewaukee into the Ingleside Hotel. In both cases, Swidler said, Gettys was instrumental in shaping the vision and for the execution of the restorations.
Swidler estimated that about 70% of Gettys’ projects currently are renovations and about 30% new construction, although those numbers fluctuate.
Hill said Gettys landed the Zahn’s project after being asked to submit qualifications.
“I personally was thrilled that it was a place I was familiar with,” he said. “I spent a lot of time as a child in the Zahn’s Department Store with my mom when she was shopping.”
“It’s a personal and professional commitment when you really are creating a crown jewel,” Hill said, “and we know that we have the opportunity to do that here, so we were thrilled that ultimately we were selected.”
Gettys will provide the interior design, branding and sourcing and procurement, Hill said.
“So,” he said, “I feel like we’re, from a business perspective, in a great position to add the most value to the project when we’re able to sort of connect all of those services together.”
Sophisticated but comfortable
Swidler said the process of developing a boutique hotel begins with getting to understand the market, the history of the building and community, the competitive hotels in the market, “inspirational” hotels elsewhere and getting a clear understanding of who the target guest will be.
That research phase began a couple of months ago and, with what Gettys has learned, they have worked with Dominion to begin the naming process, Swidler said.
The hotel concept includes considering the future lobby as “the living room of Racine,” as Adams said on the hotel announcement day.
“This is a very sophisticated project, but it’s also comfortableand it’s also approachable, hence ‘the living room of Racine,’” said Ali Bacon, Gettys’ senior project designer for the hotel. “We really want everyone to feel like they’re welcome — hotel guests and locals alike.”
Gettys has five people currently working on the branding side, Swidler said, and at least five on design.
“And we’re only a small part of the overall project development team,” he added, “working in a very collaborative way with the owner, the management company and the architect. It’s a very large project team required in order to develop something as complex as this and as quickly as this.”
‘Upper upscale’
Dominion plans to start construction in the spring and open the hotel May 1, 2021.
Swidler described the future hotel as being very much upscale. “I think the ambition is to create an upper-upscale guest experience,” he said. “And one of the reasons we were engaged is because of the number of projects that we work on at that quality level throughout the world.”
“How we spend the money and prioritize the budget is an art,” he added.
Since its inception, Gettys has had its own procurement department which has purchased hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars in furniture, fixtures, equipment and operating supplies. It is ranked among the top 10 hospitality procurement companies in the industry.
“We are very good at spending a dollar and making it look like two,” Hill said. “… It’s easy to spend a lot of money not wisely, but how do you spend the right amount of money thoughtfully to create successful projects for all of the stakeholders? That’s one of our strengths.”
In doing the procurement for this project, Hill and Swidler said, Gettys will be acutely sensitive to sourcing materials that are made sustainably and to spending money locally whenever possible. An example is SC Johnson, and it will make sense to feature their products, Hill said.
He added, “We love to support any community we’re in.”
Roger Hill II, chairman and CEO of The Gettys Group