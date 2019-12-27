‘Creating a crown jewel’: Wind Point native’s firm designing future Zahn’s hotel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That research phase began a couple of months ago and, with what Gettys has learned, they have worked with Dominion to begin the naming process, Swidler said.

The hotel concept includes considering the future lobby as “the living room of Racine,” as Adams said on the hotel announcement day.

“This is a very sophisticated project, but it’s also comfortableand it’s also approachable, hence ‘the living room of Racine,’” said Ali Bacon, Gettys’ senior project designer for the hotel. “We really want everyone to feel like they’re welcome — hotel guests and locals alike.”

Gettys has five people currently working on the branding side, Swidler said, and at least five on design.

“And we’re only a small part of the overall project development team,” he added, “working in a very collaborative way with the owner, the management company and the architect. It’s a very large project team required in order to develop something as complex as this and as quickly as this.”

‘Upper upscale’

Dominion plans to start construction in the spring and open the hotel May 1, 2021.