RACINE — The Covenant at Murray Mansion was voted Best Unique Venue in Wisconsin Bride Magazine’s annual “Best of” contest, with the awards celebration held June 26 in Downtown Milwaukee. Each year the magazine tabulates thousands of public votes to determine the best of the best wedding vendors across the state, from venues and florists to bakeries and DJs. Opened in May 2017 at 2219 Washington Ave., where Taylor Avenue intersects with Washington, The Covenant at Murray Mansion is a renovated church and historic mansion that now serves as a unique wedding and reception venue for couples. The owners said their venue has drawn interest from all over the Midwest. Murray Mansion, the historic home on the property, has been featured in numerous print and online publications including the fall/winter 2019 Wisconsin Bride Magazine, as well as Destination Wisconsin, Grey Likes Weddings and Wedding Sparrow.
Covenant at Murray Mansion honored in magazine contest
Tags
Michael Burke
Reporter
Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.
