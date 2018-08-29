Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant couple has gone to court to try to stop the village from using eminent domain to take their property for a road-widening project.

Rodney and Catherine Jensen, of the 3300 block of Southeast Frontage Road, filed a lawsuit Aug. 21 in Racine County Circuit Court against the village and its Community Development Authority.

According to a July 31 letter from G.J. Miesbauer & Associates of Belleville that is attached to the lawsuit as an exhibit, on June 26 the village made its initial offer, based on an appraisal, to buy the Jensens’ land. After they declined that offer, the village made a second offer on July 20 “in an attempt to negotiate for the property.”

“Because the negotiations for this transaction have failed to reach a satisfactory conclusion, it is now necessary for the Village of Mount Pleasant to provide you with the enclosed jurisdictional offer,” Peter Miesbauer wrote. “Providing this jurisdictional offer is one of the required actions set forth in Chapter 32 of the Wisconsin statutes in order to acquire lands and interests through the eminent domain process.”

By law, if an eminent domain action would leave an “uneconomic remnant” of a property, such as one without road access, the acting government must make an offer on the entire property. That was the case in Mount Pleasant’s jurisdictional offer to the Jensens. The lawsuit redacts the amount of the village’s offer for their 2.92 acres, but according to public records it was $569,300.

Miesbauer’s letter also states: “It remains the Village of Mount Pleasant’s desire to reach a negotiated settlement.”

As of that July 31 letter, the Jensens had 20 days to either accept or reject the jurisdictional offer. On Aug. 21, they filed their lawsuit.

Lawsuit’s claims

The Jensens’ lawsuit, filed by Madison attorney Erik Olsen of Eminent Domain Services, states that the couple’s property is “not blighted by any definition.”

It also contends the village is attempting to take their property in order to facilitate the Foxconn Technology Group project “and for the direct benefit of Foxconn.”

The lawsuit claims the village “failed to negotiate in good faith prior to making the jurisdictional offer and failed to afford the plaintiffs equal protection when the plaintiffs’ similarly situated neighbors were paid as much as 10 times the value of their property while plaintiffs were offered only 1.4 times the value of their property(.)”

The suit also contends the village “has failed to adequately relocate the plaintiffs.”

The lawsuit asks for a judgment stating the village does not have the right to condemn part or all of the Jensens’ property and an order requiring the village to pay their litigation expenses.

As of day’s end Tuesday, the lawsuit had not been served on the Village of Mount Pleasant.

“It remains the Village of Mount Pleasant’s desire to reach a negotiated settlement.” Peter Miesbauer of G.J. Miesbauer
