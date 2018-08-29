MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant couple has gone to court to try to stop the village from using eminent domain to take their property for a road-widening project.
Rodney and Catherine Jensen, of the 3300 block of Southeast Frontage Road, filed a lawsuit Aug. 21 in Racine County Circuit Court against the village and its Community Development Authority.
According to a July 31 letter from G.J. Miesbauer & Associates of Belleville that is attached to the lawsuit as an exhibit, on June 26 the village made its initial offer, based on an appraisal, to buy the Jensens’ land. After they declined that offer, the village made a second offer on July 20 “in an attempt to negotiate for the property.”
“Because the negotiations for this transaction have failed to reach a satisfactory conclusion, it is now necessary for the Village of Mount Pleasant to provide you with the enclosed jurisdictional offer,” Peter Miesbauer wrote. “Providing this jurisdictional offer is one of the required actions set forth in Chapter 32 of the Wisconsin statutes in order to acquire lands and interests through the eminent domain process.”
By law, if an eminent domain action would leave an “uneconomic remnant” of a property, such as one without road access, the acting government must make an offer on the entire property. That was the case in Mount Pleasant’s jurisdictional offer to the Jensens. The lawsuit redacts the amount of the village’s offer for their 2.92 acres, but according to public records it was $569,300.
Miesbauer’s letter also states: “It remains the Village of Mount Pleasant’s desire to reach a negotiated settlement.”
As of that July 31 letter, the Jensens had 20 days to either accept or reject the jurisdictional offer. On Aug. 21, they filed their lawsuit.
Lawsuit’s claims
The Jensens’ lawsuit, filed by Madison attorney Erik Olsen of Eminent Domain Services, states that the couple’s property is “not blighted by any definition.”
It also contends the village is attempting to take their property in order to facilitate the Foxconn Technology Group project “and for the direct benefit of Foxconn.”
The lawsuit claims the village “failed to negotiate in good faith prior to making the jurisdictional offer and failed to afford the plaintiffs equal protection when the plaintiffs’ similarly situated neighbors were paid as much as 10 times the value of their property while plaintiffs were offered only 1.4 times the value of their property(.)”
The suit also contends the village “has failed to adequately relocate the plaintiffs.”
The lawsuit asks for a judgment stating the village does not have the right to condemn part or all of the Jensens’ property and an order requiring the village to pay their litigation expenses.
As of day’s end Tuesday, the lawsuit had not been served on the Village of Mount Pleasant.
enjoy your snake oil suckers! I will be amazed if they produce 1000 jobs. You got Foxconned.
So there are a small numbers of property owners who are not happy-- but considering the Foxconn project is the largest development ever seen in Wisconsin and possibly in the United States it's just part of the game. Most probably the majority of the property owners are satisfied with the outcome and, as with any large business deal some, property owners, lawyers, community organizers, will whine and cry over the outcome. Some will increase the take on their buyout, some will get a cut of the fees and some will advance their feeling of importance. And so it goes---the Foxconn project will continue.
Exactly, the project will continue with or without these last couple of properties. The project in no way hinges on the Village acquiring these properties on its terms rather than negotiating is good faith. Few if ANY of the homeowners are satisfied because they have been bullied and intimidated by our own Village while they have made millionaires out of our neighbors. The Village is violating state law and our constitutional rights but some people are okay with that because other people will get mediocre jobs. Meanwhile, the biggest beneficiary is a wealthy, private, foreign corporation. It is anti-Republican and anti-American. If Mount Pleasant gets away with this, the government can take our property anytime it wants and our state and federal laws prohibiting it are meaningless. Is that okay with you?
Surely there must be some in your immediate neighborhood who cashed out with a smile.
As far as "mediocre jobs" what's your definition of mediocre?
Mt. Pleasant’s handling of Foxconn has been a hot mess since day one. Hours after local officials said they would only use eminent domain as a last resort, residents living in the Foxconn area received official notifications saying their property would be taken through eminent domain.
Every Foxconn property purchased by Mt. Pleasant has been negotiated through eminent domain. All of them. The formula used by the village - 1.4 times fair market value for properties with homes, and 5 to 6 times the fair market value for vacant farm land, was flawed and deeply unfair from the beginning. Properties with homes were purchased by Mt. Pleasant in the Village of Sturtevant for 6 times the fair market value. Why? Because Mt. Pleasant could not use eminent domain proceedings against them.
Mt. Pleasant has told the public one story while carrying out a very different process out of sight.
The village has asked residents to move into vacated homes so they could have their property earlier than agreed. Homes have been vandalized with families living a few feet away. Residents whose new homes weren’t ready have been threatened with forfeiture of thousands of dollars in deposits held by the village. They even have gone so far as to suggest to one family the Sheriff would be used to make sure residents met the deadline to leave.
The village and the DOT has admitted the road widening project at the heart of this newest lawsuit may not happen for 5, 10 or even 20 years. The entire property is not needed for this purpose - they want the land “just in case.”
If you sell your house, you hire a realtor and set a price. You aren’t forced to negotiate, you aren’t forced to hire an appraiser to defend your asking price, and it doesn’t cost tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees to settle with your buyer. A second lawsuit has also been filed by a different property owner.
Mt. Pleasant should have never agreed to purchase and convey property to a private, foreign corporation. They should have never agreed to blight 3000 acres of our community. They have dug a $900 million hole which will take a generation to break even.
If Foxconn wanted the land, they should have made offers to these residents and let them negotiate fairly - they certainly have the money. Mt. Pleasant officials - particularly Village President David Degroot - have forgotten who they work for. They think they work for Foxconn.
So, when the next company comes to Mt. Pleasant and wants your house, they won’t help you either.
Never would believe Mt. Pleasant, the bastion of conservo-thought, would allow "trustees" and a governor, to turn into a big government entitlement organization. I can't believe this community would allow for the theft of land, so our "trustees" can sell it, at a premium, to A CHINESE GOVT CORPORATION!!
In the United States, govt should not block interstate commerce, and should allow the citizens to do business DIRECTLY with the COMMUNIST CORPORATION. Sick people. China. 4 billion dollars to CHINA.....RINOs
"A CHINESE GOVT CORPORATION"---your words Silencio. Interesting. BTW---In fact I'm surprised a person with your business experience, some say your the next Jeff Bezos... is not aware U.S. citizens do business thousands and thousands of times---"DIRECTLY" each day with Chinese corporations. Maybe you have been spending too much time sampling the wares at the dispensary, or most probably you DKS
The letter from Miesbauer contains false information. The Village is not required and does not have the authority to take an uneconomic remnant without the owner's consent. See Wis. Stat. Sec. (3m) UNECONOMIC REMNANT which states:
"In this section, “uneconomic remnant” means the property remaining after a partial taking of property, if the property remaining is of such size, shape or condition as to be of little value or of substantially impaired economic viability. If the acquisition of only part of a property would leave its owner with an uneconomic remnant, the condemnor shall offer to acquire the remnant concurrently and may acquire it by purchase or by condemnation if the owner consents. "
Obviously, this property owner has not consented. They don't need the property for the roadway - they want it because they promised to give it to Foxconn. That is a violation of their constitutional rights.
Turns out the letter didn't contain false information, Mick Burke's story did. I am not sure where he got his information but just because the DOT or the Village needs part of your property, it doesn't mean they are entitled to all of it. They are using the guise of the road projects to take property from residents to give it to a wealthy, private, foreign corporation. We must send David DeGroot, Sonny Havn, John Hewitt and Ram Batia a clear message in April - this is not how you treat your residents!
So Mahoney......Did you cash out yet? Considering you had some heavy hitters in your corner including at least one candidate for Governor any good news to share?
Take the money or lose! That's been proven over and over. The Attorneys will win regardless as well as the village"
MCP----Yup.
MURRRRRRICA!!!!
