RACINE COUNTY — A talent recruitment specialist position has just been created and filled, with the goal of addressing the employment needs of Racine County employers large and small.
Racine County Economic Development Corp. hired Kate Walker as a talent recruitment specialist. She started her job on Jan. 28. Walker was previously with Gateway Technical College’s Business and Workforce Solutions Division, the former Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation and the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.
The new position was not created because of Foxconn, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and RCEDC Executive Director Jenny Trick said Friday. However, Foxconn’s arrival is expected to make an existing need even greater.
Trick said the new effort had its roots in Foxconn’s announcement that it would create thousands of jobs in Mount Pleasant, “and Racine County realizing that this a great opportunity — but we need to make sure that we’re addressing the talent needs of our existing businesses. Because there already was a talent shortfall that businesses were citing.”
“With Foxconn coming into the marketplace,” Trick said, “we knew that challenge would only grow.”
To find out how dire those needs are, and in what industries, Delagrave, County Human Services Director Hope Otto and others hosted a series of listening sessions with local business leaders. The neediest of those, Delagrave said, are manufacturing, healthcare, construction, retail trade, hospitality and transportation/warehouse.
The purpose of those sessions, Trick said, was also to learn whether employers were aware of existing workforce resources. The county then was able to obtain certain state workforce training grants.
Racine County also contracted with ManpowerGroup to provide technical guidance and do a demand-supply workforce analysis, Trick and Delagrave said. In developing an overall workforce development strategy, Trick said, one element lacking was talent recruitment.
Then RCEDC and county officials looked at numerous existing talent recruitment programs elsewhere. One that stood out to them, Trick said, was Stay-to-Stay, a State of Vermont effort to convert tourists into residents. Delagrave, Trick and Otto talked by phone with Vermont officials about what led them to that program and learned that it was a demographic shift over the years to an aging workforce, and Stay-to-Stay aims to attract young professionals.
“So, we liked that program,” Trick said, as well as another in the Des Moines, Iowa, area.
New recruitment tool
To start the talent recruitment effort for those outside this area, Delagrave and Trick said Racine County asked RCEDC to develop an online platform that became known as Greater Racine County and which launched in December. Within GRC (www. greaterracinecounty.com) the county underwrote the creation of a user-friendly job board.
Trick said the intention was that local companies would add their profile or “personality” and open job positions. Those job postings can then be pushed out to millenials, veterans and University of Wisconsin alumni as well as certain markets ManpowerGroup has identified that align well with Racine County.
The new talent recruitment specialist will be one part of the larger talent training/recruitment efforts, Trick and Delagrave said.
“This is just one tool in the toolbox,” Delagrave said, “but we feel like this really hasn’t been done before; this really hasn’t (previously) been addressed for county government to get into the talent-attraction business.”
Workforce ‘puzzle’
Otto said there are more than 4,000 businesses, including 350 manufacturers, in the county that will continually need people.
“We’re really focusing on our legacy employers,” she said, referring to companies that have been in the county for generations.
Trick said Walker will reach out to existing Racine County businesses, one at a time, lead some talent-recruitment “summits” and some element of an employee-retention initiative.
Walker’s primary task in the first year of the new position, Trick said, will be to populate the Greater Racine County website job board with company profiles and job opportunities.
When that is well underway, she continued, the partners will launch a digital campaign to that external market which would include young professionals in the greater Chicago area.
Trick said Racine County will benefit greatly from the marketing campaign that Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced and launched last year, a campaign to target and try to attract millennials to Wisconsin.
And she will work in tandem with a digital marketing campaign to recruit people to live and work in Racine County, Trick said.
RCEDC will fund the position, but the county is a funding partner of her organization, Trick pointed out. Existing monies have sustained this effort so far, but leadership will be seeking additional outside funding to support a multiyear effort.
Trick said it’s too early to set numerical goals for talent recruitment.
“This is just one piece of the whole workforce puzzle,” she said. “It’s not that we’re starting this and we’re turning our backs on Racine County residents that are underemployed or unemployed.
“This is just simply a lane in workforce that wasn’t presently filled and that we want to try to assist with.”
