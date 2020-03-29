County, Mount Pleasant working to attract Illinois talent

RACINE COUNTY — An effort designed to attract employment talent from northern Illinois to this county should start gaining steam this summer.

That effort is Racine County Economic Development Corp.’s Explore and Take Root programming. Explore and Take Root is part of RCEDC’s larger Greater Racine County Talent Recruitment Initiative which has been building for about the past two years.

Kate Walker, RCEDC’s full-time talent recruitment specialist, previously explained the plan, which included launching greaterracinecounty.com. The next steps involve four events.

The first will be three familiarization tours this spring — two east and one west of Interstate 94 — for real estate brokers, human resources and talent acquisition professionals and the new GRC ambassador team.

Then the first event for nonresidents will be for interns of companies including SC Johnson, CNH Industrial, Twin Disc and Modine Manufacturing.