County, Mount Pleasant working to attract Illinois talent

RACINE COUNTY — The Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission has agreed to contribute toward an effort designed to attract employment talent from northern Illinois to this county.
On Monday, the commission voted unanimously to contribute $24,500 toward Racine County Economic Development Corp.’s Explore and Take Root programming. Explore and Take Root is part of RCEDC’s larger Greater Racine County Talent Recruitment Initiative which has been building for about the past two years.
Kate Walker, RCEDC’s full-time talent recruitment specialist, explained the plan, which included launching the website greaterracinecounty.com. The next steps involve four events.
The first will be three familiarization tours this spring — two east and one west of Interstate 94 — for real estate brokers, human resources and talent acquisition professionals and the new GRC ambassador team.
“First impressions are critical to converting visitors to residents,” RCEDC wrote in a memorandum for the Tourism Commission. “It is critical and we equip those who engage early and often with prospective talent with the tools to share the Racine County story.”
Walker said she wants many tour participants.
Then the first event for nonresidents will be for interns of companies including SC Johnson, CNH Industrial, Twin Disc and Modine Manufacturing.
“They’re here for the summer for their positions,” Walker said, “but a lot of them don’t have the opportunity to learn about the community. So, we’re going to share many of the highlights and amenities as well as put them in front of other young professionals that live here that can share their stories as to why they live here. And also for them to meet each other.”
The event will be held during an afternoon in May.
Explore and Take Root
Explore and Take Root is based on Vermont’s successful Stay to Stay program which is designed to convert tourists into residents.
The first of two Explore and Take Root events will be held during a weekend in June, inviting 20 skilled health care professionals from northern Illinois. They will be provided with Amtrak tickets to the Hiawatha station (RCEDC will look for corporate sponsors), Uber vouchers, tours and networking activities. The weekend will include tours of famous Racine-area Frank Lloyd Wright architecture as well as hospitals and health care facilities where they will have an opportunity to meet staff and hiring managers to learn about open positions.
There will also be social events including a bonfire at North Beach, and more.
“Just all the things that are really fun that happen here already — just making sure that they get to experience it,” said Walker, who explained that $24,500 was needed to fill out her budget for talent attraction this year.
Explore and Take Root will target certain professions within health care, those identified by a Manpower survey as most needed, such as registered nurses, Walker said.
The goal of Explore and Take Root, she said, is: “To get them to move here to work here.
“And we’re starting small … we know it’s going to take time.”
A very similar event, in the fall, will focus on attracting talent in the manufacturing/STEM (science, technology, engineering and manufacturing) fields.
RCEDC will specifically look for people who already have the skills and credentials to “plug right in” to companies here and are ages 22 to 39, Walker said.
“We’re going to do an application process,” she said. “We want to know people have an intention to come here and learn more — not just an opportunity to get an assisted weekend in a different place.”
Throughout the GRC talent recruitment effort, RCEDC has and plans to continue to work with NEWwaukee, Milwaukee’s successful version of this effort.
Commission’s contribution
Tourism Commission Chairman Rob Richardson said the thinking in contributing toward RCEDC’s talent recruitment program is that it will help connect nonresidents to this county. At times, those people will be staying in hotels or motels for a period of time.
And the vast majority of those beds are in the Village of Mount Pleasant, which collects room taxes and keeps a portion of them. (By the village’s contract with the county visitors bureau, Real Racine, Mount Pleasant will pay that organization the lesser of $725,000 or 75% of the room tax it gathers. If it gathers over $800,000 in room tax revenue, the visitors bureau will get an additional $25,000.)
Now that Mount Pleasant has extended-stay hotels, Richardson said, professionals who come to Racine County “might stay for weeks or months.”
