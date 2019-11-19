County housing sales declined in October, about even with 2018 for the year

RACINE COUNTY — Housing sales countywide were down noticeably in October compared with the previous October, but sales for the year are running neck and neck with 2018, according to Multiple Listing Service.

MLS reported 227 Racine County residential closings last month compared with 255 in October 2018, an 11.0% decrease.

However, for the year to date through October, MLS reported 2,348 sales this year and 2,373 last year, just 1.1% less this year.

The best month this year compared with last was September, when 277 housing sales closed, 21.0% ahead of last October’s 229 sales.

The worst month this year compared with last was March when the 166 sales fell 26.2 % short of the previous March total.

MLS records all real estate agent-listed sales.

