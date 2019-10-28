RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Board has allocated an additional $30,000 toward the county’s Matching Grants Program for assisting small businesses.
Racine County Economic Development Corp.’s finance division, Business Lending Partners, markets and administers the program and said the additional funding was based on the program’s success.
A third-quarter update indicated the financial resources were nearly depleted. Carolyn Engel, business finance manager at BLP, presented the third-quarter report and said that “the program continues to meet the needs of small businesses across Racine County, and with Racine County’s foresight to increase the grant to $5,000 (from the original $2,500), the program is making an even greater impact.”
Engel indicated that over $65,000 in grants were approved this year with direct benefit to 21 small businesses in the county.
You have free articles remaining.
Qualified MGP applicants receive grant reimbursements up to 50 percent of eligible cost for up to $5,000 per applicant. With an additional $30,000 available through 2019, BLP, RCEDC and Racine County are asking business owners to apply as soon as possible.
Racine County businesses can learn more about eligibility and how other businesses utilized this program by visiting blp504.org or contacting Engel at Carolyn@blp504.org or 262-898-7420.
BLP is a U.S. Small Business Administration certified development company specializing in processing and servicing SBA 504 loans throughout the State of Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.