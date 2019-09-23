RACINE COUNTY — Developers are laying plans to build a large housing project in a section of Mount Pleasant once eyed for a suburban Racine Public Library branch, following the recent lifting of a development moratorium there.
The project could exceed 300 new housing units.
The area mostly northwest of the corner of Spring Street and Highway 31 had been under a development moratorium since shortly after Michael and Jim Willkomm obtained approvals for their project at the southeast quadrant of that intersection. That project, long since completed, includes a Mobil station and convenience store, Rocket Wash car wash, The Dish restaurant and a Dunkin Donuts.
A development moratorium was put in place because wastewater flows along Spring Street by Ascension All Saints Hospital had been exceeding their allocated capacity, explained Keith Haas, Racine Water and Wastewater Utility general manager. That situation was contributing to the basement backups historically experienced in the neighborhood Lutheran High School.
The area under that particular moratorium — there are others still in place, Haas said — included 37 acres previously owned by the Racine Public Library Board of Trustees. The board bought the land in 2009 for about $1.2 million with hopes of building a suburban library there, but failed to gain the needed support from area communities and eventually dropped the plan.
The Library Board then accepted a purchase offer from Caledonia-based Northterra Real Estate, which closed on the purchase this past spring.
Flow problem fixed
The lifted moratorium about two months ago was the direct result of this summer’s completion of a 2.4 million-gallon wastewater storage basin, a roughly $10 million project across Spring Street from Lutheran High School. The project had been under construction for more than a year; the basin was built in an enormous hole dug at Brose Park, in a low part of the city.
During times of heavy rains, water infiltrates and overburdens the sanitary sewer collection system. The basin, which will fill by gravity, will be used to temporarily hold wastewater rushing toward the Wastewater Treatment Plant during times of heavy flow. The liquid will then be released slowly toward the treatment plant as capacity grows there.
Besides curbing basement backups, the basin will also help prevent the occasional diversions of untreated sewage into Lake Michigan at the treatment plant at times when it cannot handle the volume arriving there.
The City of Racine and Village of Mount Pleasant will split the costs of that project approximately 80% city to 20% village with a complicated formula yet to be finalized, Haas said.
When the storage basin was finished, the Racine Wastewater Commission allowed the Village of Mount Pleasant to lift the development moratorium, Haas said.
Planning for housing
Lee Jaramillo, managing partner of Northterra, said his group is now planning and negotiating a housing development on the former library land.
“The lifting of this moratorium is an important step in realizing new development not only on my property but also the surrounding properties which have also been affected or stalled by it,” Jaramillo said last week. “The moratorium on new development in this area shows the types of smart and important checks that we need by our local government to ensure we build consciously and with the community’s best interests in mind. It took a tremendous amount of investment and time from us to purchase the land, but I’m glad it was done in a way that benefits the whole.”
On Tuesday, Jaramillo said Northterra’s land could fit more than 300 housing units. He hopes to be building there next year, he added.
As of January 2016, Northterra was planning to develop that area with Interstate Partners and Red Sky Partners, both of Waukesha. The plan then was to build up to 370 apartments.
Those developers went in other directions, said Jaramillo has said. After that, Northterra began working with developer KZF Stack LLC of Northbrook, Ill. Their discussions have resumed, Jaramillo said Tuesday.
Whatever housing they decide to build will be market rate, he said. Whether it will be apartments, condominiums or a combination is still under discussion.
With Foxconn building what it has said will be a $10 billion manufacturing and research campus in southwest Mount Pleasant, the need for additional housing in the area has been widely acknowledged.
“Our hope now is that we can begin planning a new housing development here that will be able to obtain the necessary permits and approvals from the village now that the moratorium is lifted,” Jaramillo said.
