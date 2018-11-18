MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is hosting the 37th annual statewide conference for minority, woman and veteran-owned businesses Dec. 12-13 at Potawatomi Hotel and Conference Center in Milwaukee.
The conference is expected to draw more than 600 attendees and is sponsored by corporations, small businesses and organizations, with US Bank being this year’s keystone sponsor.
The conference, called MARKETPLACE 2018, provides opportunities for businesses to meet with dozens of potential buyers, identify funding sources, connect with business assistance resources and network with other businesses.
The conference kicks off Dec. 12 with the popular Small Business Academy for new businesses and entrepreneurs. This free half-day training academy will provide participants with practical advice from experts on topics covering small business lending, free business assistance resources, and ways to plan, start and grow a profitable business.
Additional free workshops will address construction, building sales and capacity, and a Foxconn project update the afternoon of Dec. 12, followed by a networking reception recognizing the impact and legacy of minority and woman-owned businesses.
On Dec. 13, the conference begins with a breakfast program followed by the opening of the Expo Hall, where attendees can meet one-on-one with potential buyers, connect with business lenders, view exhibits and network with other business owners.
The Governor’s Awards Luncheon on Dec.13, sponsored by the Milwaukee Business Journal, will recognize outstanding businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans. More than 250 nominations were received this year for businesses of all sizes and from a diverse range of industries across the state.
Registration is now open. The general attendance cost is $70 for both days, with a $20 additional fee for the Dec. 12 evening reception. Discounts are available for minority, woman and veteran-owned businesses.
Buyers and supplier diversity managers from government agencies and private corporations attending to meet potential suppliers can register at no charge. Exhibit booths are also available for $500 or $250 for minority, woman and veteran-owned businesses.
To register or for more information, visit MarketplaceWisconsin.com and SBEacademy.com
