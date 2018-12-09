Try 1 month for 99¢

UNION GROVE — Community State Bank has announced that is has teamed up with the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center to help business owners and entrepreneurs in Southeast Wisconsin.

SBDC is a national organization promoted through the U.S. Small Business Administration. It provides tools and resources to entrepreneurs and small business owners in order to help or improve their business.

SBDC representatives are scheduled to be on location at Community State Bank’s Union Grove office located at 1500 Main St. by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. SBDC services will be available to Community State Bank and non-bank customers alike.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, contact Becky McClelland at 262-864-2321 or Mary Fischer-Tracy at 262-864-2358.

