UNION GROVE — The Independent Community Bankers of America announced that Community State Bank, 1500 Main St., received an honorable mention for the 2018 National Community Bank Service Awards, which celebrates the outstanding and innovative volunteer efforts of the nation’s community banks.
Community State Bank was chosen from a group of more than 100 nominations for its service and economic empowerment through its newest Union Grove office addition, Shepherds Community Café.
Shepherds Community Café is a collaboration between Community State Bank and Shepherds College and is located within Community State Bank’s Union Grove office. The café provides training, work experience and job opportunities for local students with intellectual disabilities.
The café serves Stone Creek Coffee and will offer a variety of bakery items available for purchase. In addition to café seating, two meeting rooms are available for local community businesses and organizations to use upon request.
Shepherds Community Café opened July 23. A grand opening event is set for 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 11. The grand opening will include office tours and café samples.
For more information, visit communitystatebank.net. For a list of cafe hours, go to mysccafe.com.
