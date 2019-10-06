UNION GROVE — Community State Bank was recently named one of the top extraordinary banks in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking.
The bank was recognized as part of its financial literacy program known as MyLIFE (My Local Interactive Financial Education).
MyLIFE was developed by CSB in 2013 to teach local high school students the importance of making smart financial decisions. The program has been implemented in more than six school’s curriculum in Racine, Walworth and Kenosha counties — Lake Geneva Badger High School, Shoreland Lutheran High School in Somers, Shepherds College in Union Grove, Union Grove High School, Waterford High School and Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake.
Since the program was launched, more than 6,000 students have been introduced to MyLIFE and a total of 54 educational scholarships have been awarded to local high school students who have dedicated their time towards teaching financial literacy. The program has also been recognized at a state level by winning The Wisconsin Governor’s Financial Literacy Award twice.
As part of the 2019 Institute for Extraordinary Banking Awards ceremony, CSB accepted three awards in the following categories: "Banky Award" winner; financial literacy category winner by bank’s asset size; and overall financial literacy category winner.
