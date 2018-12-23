RACINE COUNTY — What happens when a company gives each employee $100 to give to charities?
That’s what Union Grove-based Community State Bank recently did with an employee-driven donation campaign called #Gift2Giving. The result was that 27 nonprofit organizations shared a total of $10,100.
On Oct. 10, each CSB employee was presented with $100 to donate back into the communities of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties. The $100 could not be split; the full amount had to be given to one organization.
CSB also encouraged employees to work together and combine their #Gift2Giving funds to create a larger impact with their donations.
The bank said 100 percent of its employees, 97 people, participated in contributing to nonprofit organizations in southeastern Wisconsin.
Contributions ranged from $100 to $1,400, and the first donation was made on Nov. 13 to American Legion Post 171 in Union Grove. In that case, the employee requested to be able to donate $500, the bank granted her request, and the Legion Post received that amount.
“What better way is there to showcase who we are as a community bank than through our employees?” said Scott Huedepohl, CSB’s president and CEO. “CSB doesn’t just talk about our values; we live them, and I think this campaign shows that.”
Huedepohl said he hopes to continue the program “for many years to come.”
Focus and TLC
One of the recipients for this year’s campaign was Focus on Community, a Racine-based organization focused on preventing substance abuse and promoting healthy living within our local schools, businesses and homes. The group received $700.
“The wonderful support of our Community State Bank family means that teens gain much-needed support for the journey of prevention and recovery,” said Christina Converset, Focus on Community western Racine County community outreach coordinator. “Our funding is always tight. Donations from local organizations and businesses show our Focus on Community teens and families that they are supported and understood.”
Another recipient of this year’s program was Transitional Living Center in Burlington. This donation was a collaboration between 12 CSB employees, amounting to $1,200. Each of the employees also participated in a tour of the facilities following the presentation of their donation.
“The donation from Community State Bank will provide not only 160 nights of shelter for 20 women and children, it will give these families stability, security and a safe place to call home,” said TLC Executive Director Cristen Chaffee. “For all of those reasons, TLC is grateful that Community State Bank employees chose TLC as the recipient for the campaign.”
Groups that benefited
The full list of recipients: Norway Lutheran Church; United Way of Racine County; Lakeland Animal Shelter; St. Mary’s Parish building fund; Burlington Volunteer Firefighters Association; Women & Children’s Horizons; Eco-Justice Center; Anchor Covenant Church Food Pantries; Side by Side Lake Geneva; United Way of Kenosha County; Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171; The Time is Now to Help; Unspoken Loving Animal Rescue; Transitional Living Center; Bristol Strivers 4-H Club; St. Mary’s School Growing Tree; Rails to Trails Conservancy; Union Grove Lioness Club; Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin; Woof Gang Rescue; Tex Reynold’s Toys for Tots; Gifford-Larsen Post VFW Post 7924; Kiwanis Club of Union Grove; Wisconsin Humane Society Racine campus; Focus on Community; and Shepherds College.
“This campaign was so much more than a donation,” said Eloissa Heigl, CSB’s marketing communications coordinator. “Our employees are emotionally connected to each of the organizations that they chose. The heartfelt thanks and appreciation that we saw firsthand from the organizations was unforgettable.”
The #Gift2Giving campaign is set to finish at the end of this year. Community State Bank has documented a majority of the donations through videos, podcasts, photos and journal entries. All of this information can be found at Gift2Giving.com or on social media using #Gift2Giving. For more information about Community State Bank, visit CSB online at CommunityStateBank.net.
