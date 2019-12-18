Community Newsletter: Downtown Racine Corp. State of the Downtown

Downtown Racine has evolved into a destination for residents and tourists, where outstanding architecture and Lake Michigan become the backdrop for a business district that’s blooming with vibrancy.
Downtown Racine Corp.’s mission is to foster economic, social and cultural vitality by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists. With that said, DRC worked extremely hard to fulfill its mission and create positive and lasting change in 2019 and will continue that mission as the organization moves forward in these exciting times.
DRC staff recognize the critical importance of downtowns in communities as they are not only the economic engine but also create a sense of pride in residents and help distinguish its community against others.
“Downtowns are back and more important than ever," said internationally known "downtown guru" Roger Brooks. "They should be at the very top of your priority list. The heart and soul of any community, besides its people, is its downtown. It’s your nucleus.” With that said, The DRC focuses on the four major areas.
Business development
DRC works diligently to be a resource for incoming investors, entrepreneurs and current businesses. There were more than $5 million in property sales in 2019 and the number of new businesses that continue to open is astonishing. In addition, there was $1.8 million invested in property improvements in 21 buildings.
DRC continues identifying new business prospects and developing economic tools for further private investment. The year 2019 saw 24 new businesses open: 2 Swift Suits, 5K Events.org, Abrezo, Authentique, Best Thoughts Academy, Bonifide Nutrition, CBD American Shaman, Chit Chaat, Dark Room Unplugged, Doering & Co’s, Egg Plant Café, Fashion Lux Clothing, Gold, Diamond & Design, Healthcare Network, Joey’s Yardarm, Marci’s on Main, OS Projects, Plumb Silver, Plush, Root City, Smart Mart, Stowell, The Maple Table and Zodiac. Past years had the following new business openings: 23 in 2018, 20 in 2017 and nine in 2016.
There were several exciting announcements of large scale developments including important market-rate residential developments and hotels including:
- The Tannery (Sixth Street at the River), market-rate housing
- @North Beach (previous Walker site), market-rate housing and retail
- Lake Avenue and Gaslight Drive, hotel and market-rate housing
- Sheraton (connected to Festival Hall), hotel and convention center
- Boutique Hotel (former Zahn’s)
These developments will create more than 1,000 housing units, more than 350 hotel rooms and have an economic impact of $7.6 million annually in Downtown. When all of these come to fruition, it will total over $200 million of investment made in Downtown.
Marketing Downtown
In 2019, DRC prioritized digital marketing with more than 740,000 online advertising impressions. There were 80,000 site-visits to racinedowntown.com and combined followers of more than 20,000 on social media and email. In printed publications, DRC ran 31 print ads. They also created a campaign targeted to northern Illinois promoting Downtown via an aggressive online marketing campaign and distributed its Downtown Visitors Guide to more than 150 locations along I-94 from Chicago to Racine.
Community events
The DRC was a proud host to 63 events during 2019. These events had an economic impact of nearly $1 million and created community pride for residents. New notable events included two Wine Walks, Candy Crawl and Ladies Night Out. In addition, Party on the Pavement, was voted Best Event in the 2019 Journal Times reader’s poll. We strive to put on events that attract people into stores and restaurants.
Clean and safe initiatives
The DRC along with Downtown Business Improvement District #1 (BID) implements initiatives to make Downtown aesthetically pleasing, including sidewalk cleaning, security, flowers, banners and holiday decorations. In addition, they employ ambassadors who help with special events, supervise the Laurel Clark Fountain and general Downtown cleanup.
“The DRC is extremely proud of what was accomplished during 2019 and the significant development and level of economic activity that is occurring,” stated Dave Kamm, chairman of the DRC Board of Directors. “Looking forward we are incredibly excited about the unprecedented opportunities that exist and the investments that are being made and are yet to come.”
A thriving downtown doesn’t happen by accident. It takes vision, partnership and persistence. It takes the commitment of people who care about this place.