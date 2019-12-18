Community Newsletter: Downtown Racine Corp. State of the Downtown

Downtown Racine has evolved into a destination for residents and tourists, where outstanding architecture and Lake Michigan become the backdrop for a business district that’s blooming with vibrancy.

Downtown Racine Corp.’s mission is to foster economic, social and cultural vitality by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists. With that said, DRC worked extremely hard to fulfill its mission and create positive and lasting change in 2019 and will continue that mission as the organization moves forward in these exciting times.

DRC staff recognize the critical importance of downtowns in communities as they are not only the economic engine but also create a sense of pride in residents and help distinguish its community against others.

“Downtowns are back and more important than ever," said internationally known "downtown guru" Roger Brooks. "They should be at the very top of your priority list. The heart and soul of any community, besides its people, is its downtown. It’s your nucleus.” With that said, The DRC focuses on the four major areas.

Business development