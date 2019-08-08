RACINE — Corporations, businesses, nonprofit groups, government entities and individuals are invited to attend a free, two-hour sustainability event sponsored by the Racine Sustainable Business Network (RSBN).
According to RSBN, the event “celebrates the ways in which companies and businesses contribute to our common sustainability through service to the community.”
This third-quarter 2019 RSBN meeting is scheduled to take place from 5-7 Wednesday at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. A light snack will be served and a cash bar will be available.
There can be no walk-ins; people must be registered ahead by Monday.
The program facilitators urge businesses to do their part in doing service projects for the community. Cara Pratt, sustainability coordinator for the City of Racine, is scheduled to introduce the program. Kate Walker from the Racine Economic Development Corp. plans to emphasize the value of community involvement and outreach.
This is to be followed by several testimonials to successful programs in the community. Michelle Javaherian is scheduled to explain Impact Day sponsored by CNH Industrial. Julie Nelson is on the program to provide details about InSinkErator’s SOAR Program.
In addition, Shannon Gordon, Racine Unified's chief operating officer, is scheduled to describe the district's Reading Assistance project. And Damon Hassel of Alter Trading is to talk about their Cans for Canines and Going for Green programs.
Attendees will then be invited to talk about the volunteer community service programs sponsored by their organizations. This is to be followed by informal networking and refreshments.
RSBN promotes healthy people, planet and profit for Racine County. To learn more and to register for this event by Monday, visit https://www.sustainableracine.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.