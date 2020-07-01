Community conversations on policing dates announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The city has scheduled for the coming week a series of conversations with the community about policing and police reform.

“All over the world, we are seeing people speak out against police brutality and racism," Mayor Cory Mason stated in a release about the initiative. "People are rightfully asking, what should policing look like in our community? These tough conversations are long overdue and it is important that they happen in the City of Racine as well."

In response to the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, Mayor Cory Mason announced the creation of the Mayor's Task Force on Police Reforms, which, in partnership with Arletta Frazier and Kimberly Payne of Payne & Frazier Consultants, will conduct community conversations to gather feedback — positive and negative — about the Racine Police Department.