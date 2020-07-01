Community conversations on policing dates announced

RACINE — The city has scheduled for the coming week a series of conversations with the community about policing and police reform.
“All over the world, we are seeing people speak out against police brutality and racism," Mayor Cory Mason stated in a release about the initiative. "People are rightfully asking, what should policing look like in our community? These tough conversations are long overdue and it is important that they happen in the City of Racine as well."
In response to the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, Mayor Cory Mason announced the creation of the Mayor's Task Force on Police Reforms, which, in partnership with Arletta Frazier and Kimberly Payne of Payne & Frazier Consultants, will conduct community conversations to gather feedback — positive and negative — about the Racine Police Department.
“The Racine Police Department has a long and important history of taking innovative approaches to policing that makes us different from many other police departments across the country and we are fortunate to have a very forward thinking chief," Mason stated. "However, none of us are perfect and it is incumbent of us to engage our residents so that any reforms are significantly informed by the community.”
First sessions
On Tuesday, the city announced the first three dates for the discussions, which will held virtually via the Zoom videoconferencing application. The dates and times are:
- Monday, July 6 from 5-7 p.m.
- Friday, July 10 from 9-11 a.m.
- Monday, July 13 from 10 a.m.-Noon
These conversations are open to all city residents with the following requirements:
- The city asks that residents only sign up to participate in one of the conversation sessions. Each of the conversations will have the same structure and facilitated discussion of the same questions.
- To meet the technical requirements of hosting virtual meetings, registration for each session is capped at 100 residents. All registrants beyond 100 will automatically be added to a wait list and they will be notified if spots open up.
- Registration is required and can be completed online here: pandfconsultants.com/communityconversations
- Registered participants will get event reminders three days before the event and the day before the event.
“City leaders need to hear from our residents and let them drive the conversation," Mason stated. "I am asking residents to participate in these important discussions and to help lead this important work. Together we will build a stronger, more united city, that celebrates our diversity, and stands up to racism in all of its forms."
Participants can download the Zoom app from their smartphones app store to access the meeting from your smartphone, or it can be accessed from an internet browser on a laptop or desktop computer at zoom.us.
Caravan for Justice
Caravan for Justice
Caravan for Justice
Caravan for Justice
Caravan for Justice
Caravan for Justice
Caravan for Justice
Caravan for Justice
Caravan for Justice
Caravan for Justice
Jean Verber
Caravan for Justice
Caravan for Justice
Caravan for Justice
Caravan for Justice
Socially distant protesting
"I am asking residents to participate in these important discussions and to help lead this important work. Together we will build a stronger, more united city, that celebrates our diversity, and stands up to racism in all of its forms."
Mayor Cory Mason
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.