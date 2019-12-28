Column: From motel to highway mess, 2019 in Racine County business

What a jam-packed year 2019 has been for Racine County business news. In all my years on the beat, I’ve never had so many worthy contenders for my annual, admittedly subjective top 10 business story list.
But we’re no longer in a sleepy time for business — we’re now living in the age of Foxconn Technology Group, when large housing developers are coming knocking, the medical community is sinking large investments into the area, Downtown Racine is attracting outside attention and money, and we see a healthy degree of business start-ups that actually stand a chance of surviving past infancy.
This week I’ll announce the bottom half of my top 10 and finish with the top five next Sunday. As you’ll see here, in some cases I’ve grouped several, or even numerous, stories into one entry on the list which begins with:
No. 10 — West Racine now Wet Racine
Ok, I’m not saying this is one of the life-changing business stories of the year, but it was momentous when West Racine opened its first bar in probably a century or longer. When Dunk’s Public House opened at 3207 Washington Ave. on Nov. 21, that occasion marked the first time West Racine’s business district had had a tavern since at least 1920 when U.S. Prohibition began.
Prohibition ended in 1933 — but not entirely in Racine where, two years later, the City Council created three “dry” districts in 1935 (two of them covered the little West Racine business district).
Dunk’s owner John Dunk had lost the ability to extend his lease at his former bar, John’s Dock, 303 Dodge St. But he considered that a blessing in disguise so he could have more of a steady year-round business as well as getting into a neighborhood where more people live within walking distance.
For his opening as Dunk’s Public House, Dunk had T-shirts made which proclaimed, “Prohibition ends at last!”
No. 9 — Riverside Inn
The former Riverside Inn, 3700 Northwestern Ave., had long been a thorn in the side of local law enforcement and city officials. But in early June, two experienced Milwaukee hotel operators announced they had bought the property and its other assets for $1.4 million and had brought a $2 million renovation budget to convert it to the future Travelodge Watersedge Hotel.
Karl Rajani and Patrick Prabhu did not just acquire a 112-unit property — previously a Holiday Inn —they also inherited the need to fix the health-code violations racked up by the former owner, Sam Naimi. In addition to a top-to-bottom, wall-to-wall rehabilitation, among the new owners’ plans were to put the disused, junk-filled restaurant and bar into “white box” condition and find a separate operator. They also said they want to reopen the outdoor swimming pool between the building and the river.
But their purchase also triggered a mass, rapid, assisted exodus of the Riverside’s 60 adults and 24 children who had been living there.
No. 8 — Call the doctor
This has been a year of unprecedented investment in the greater Racine area by the medical community.
You have free articles remaining.
In early February, Ascension broke ground for its $42M medical center at Highway 20 and Renaissance Boulevard.
In mid-October Advocate Aurora Health announced a future $6.8 million medical clinic at the east edge of Regency Mall. The clinic will operate in conjunction with the new $250 million Advocate Aurora Medical Center — a hospital, two clinics and a medical office building — being built along Highway 20, near Interstate 94 in the Village of Mount Pleasant. Work also continues on another new $13 million clinic on Spring Street at Sunnyslope Drive in Mount Pleasant that is scheduled to open in the spring.
And this announcement came last fall, but Froedtert South is also building a hospital just east of the planned Advocate Aurora campus, with its eastern border at the corner of Highway 20 and Highway V.
No. 7 — The road to nowhere
The long, drawn-out reconstruction of Highway MM and part of Highway 38 undoubtedly caused many a bad word to be uttered, and at the center of things was Caledonia-based Cornerstone Pavers. This was a story and a project that began in 2018 and dragged — and dragged — along through much of 2019.
The work was initially supposed to be completed by Oct. 1, 2018. Chris Cape, construction manager for Cornerstone, blamed AT&T for holding up his company’s ability to pour concrete on schedule. Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave publicly excoriated Cornerstone. There was bickering about which government entity had ultimate oversight.
And the Wisconsin Department of Transportation ultimately waived more than $402,000 in fines against Cornerstone when it judged that the local company’s ability to pour concrete had indeed been held up through no fault of its own. (Cornerstone was, however, assessed $22,770 in penalties for finishing 11 days beyond its last deadline.)
The project was deemed finished on July 31.
No. 6 — Creating a new canvas
I include this one not because it created lots of exciting stories, but for its future impact.
Twenty-seven acres on the edge of Downtown Racine, much of it along Root River, were cleared of their former industrial buildings, outbuildings, abandoned boats and other detritus in 2019. The area that was christened the Water Street Redevelopment Area became a zone for future construction to occur and potentially create a renaissance of new development that will not — unlike in Racine’s past — be based on putting industry where it can spew its crud into the river.
What new development occurs will not happen haphazardly. The city commissioned a study of the Water Street Redevelopment Area that will be like a giant blueprint, laying out future roads, other infrastructure and types of new construction desired in specific areas.
The results of that study are still awaited.