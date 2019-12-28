Column: From motel to highway mess, 2019 in Racine County business

What a jam-packed year 2019 has been for Racine County business news. In all my years on the beat, I’ve never had so many worthy contenders for my annual, admittedly subjective top 10 business story list.

But we’re no longer in a sleepy time for business — we’re now living in the age of Foxconn Technology Group, when large housing developers are coming knocking, the medical community is sinking large investments into the area, Downtown Racine is attracting outside attention and money, and we see a healthy degree of business start-ups that actually stand a chance of surviving past infancy.

This week I’ll announce the bottom half of my top 10 and finish with the top five next Sunday. As you’ll see here, in some cases I’ve grouped several, or even numerous, stories into one entry on the list which begins with:

No. 10 — West Racine now Wet Racine

Ok, I’m not saying this is one of the life-changing business stories of the year, but it was momentous when West Racine opened its first bar in probably a century or longer. When Dunk’s Public House opened at 3207 Washington Ave. on Nov. 21, that occasion marked the first time West Racine’s business district had had a tavern since at least 1920 when U.S. Prohibition began.