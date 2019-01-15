RACINE — CNH Industrial, parent company of the Case IH, New Holland and Case Construction brands, announced Monday that it is changing its organizational structure.
CNH said its leadership conducted a detailed review into the way the company does business including obtaining feedback from its customers and channel partners, reviewing internal processes and systems and taking a close look at its organizational structure and governance.
Through the organizational changes announced Monday, CNH Industrial is seeking to become:
- More “customer-centric” by enhanced focus on its five operating segments whose mission will be based on meeting and exceeding customers’ expectations. Those segments are agriculture, commercial and specialty vehicles, construction, powertrain and financial services;
- More entrepreneurial by reducing complexity and empowering these operating segments while retaining the “right” level of corporate control;
- More “lean and agile” by simplifying decision processes and streamlining the organizational structure;
- More innovative by enabling faster and more market-focused innovations in hardware, software and new business models.
CNH said that overall, its organization will be “significantly simplified by strengthening its five global segments supported by streamlined global functions. The former regional structure will be largely absorbed into the operating segments, thus bringing the businesses closer to their customers and accelerating decision-making processes.”
The company said it could not yet provide any information about whether any of the changes will affect the executive structure in Racine, where the Case IH and Case Construction brands are headquartered.
CNH said implementation of the organizational changes will proceed over the coming months and will include the development of a CNH Industrial strategic business plan based on the new organizational structure and direction.
