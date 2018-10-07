MOUNT PLEASANT — CNH Industrial recently gave a few journalists a look inside the Case IH tractor plant at 2701 Oakes Road, which employs 494 people and currently builds about 15 tractors daily. These photos were all taken near the end of the assembly line.
Local industry
CNH hosts 'Build a Tractor Day'
