Try 1 month for 99¢
Case IH tractor plant
Buy Now

Shown here inside the Case IH tractor plant in Mount Pleasant are Andon screens. Andon is a system that keeps track of the pace of production and allows the operator to call for help and stop production if a problem arises.

 MICHAEL BURKE, mick.burke@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — CNH Industrial recently gave a few journalists a look inside the Case IH tractor plant at 2701 Oakes Road, which employs 494 people and currently builds about 15 tractors daily. These photos were all taken near the end of the assembly line.

+3 
Case IH tractor plant
Buy Now

Inside the Case IH tractor plant at 2701 Oakes Road, Glen Jaskulske guides a hood into place on a Case IH Magnum tractor.
+3 
Case IH tractor plant
Buy Now

Inside the Case IH tractor plant at 2701 Oakes Road, Randy Armstrong, foreground, and Jorge Mendez, background, guide the wheels onto a Case IH Magnum tractor, the last step before it is driven outside. Each wheel with tire on weighs between 2,500 and 4,000 pounds, Armstrong said.
+3 
Case IH tractor plant
Buy Now

A scooter used to work beneath tractors on the assembly line inside the Case IH tractor plant at 2701 Oakes Road is shown.
+3 
Case IH tractor plant
Buy Now

Inside the Case IH tractor plant at 2701 Oakes Road, Glen Jaskulske guides a hood into place on a Case IH Magnum tractor.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments